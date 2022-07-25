Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vodafone Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:16 2022-07-25 am EDT
128.25 GBX   -0.60%
03:03aVodafone 1Q Was in Line; Backs Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance -- Update
DJ
02:41aVodafone 1Q in Line; Backs Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance
DJ
02:16aVodafone's biggest market Germany goes into reverse
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vodafone 1Q Was in Line; Backs Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance -- Update

07/25/2022 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kyle Morris


Vodafone Group PLC said Monday that performance in its first quarter of fiscal 2023 was in line with its expectations after continued growth in Europe and Africa and that it is on track to deliver fiscal 2023 guidance.

The U.K.-based telecommunications company said revenue for the three months ended June 30 was 11.28 billion euros ($11.52 billion) compared with EUR11.10 billion a year earlier. Group service revenue growth was 2.5% on an organic basis, it said.

In Germany, service revenue declined 0.5% organically, predominantly reflecting the impact of a new telecommunications act. Europe growth was bolstered by an acceleration in growth in the U.K., it said.

In Africa, growth was supported by an expansion of data revenue and financial services, with the M-Pesa customer base increasing to almost 50 million in the quarter.

The company said it is on track to deliver fiscal 2023 guidance, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between EUR15.0 billion and EUR15.5 billion.

"We have executed in line with our expectations, delivered another quarter of growth in both Europe and Africa, and seen an acceleration in business growth. Whilst we are not immune to the current macroeconomic challenges, we're on track to deliver financial results for the year in line with our guidance," Chief Executive Nick Read said.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 0302ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.48% 435.65 Real-time Quote.-18.58%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.33% 141.52 Real-time Quote.-18.72%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.08% 128.02 Delayed Quote.14.93%
All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
03:03aVodafone 1Q Was in Line; Backs Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance -- Update
DJ
02:41aVodafone 1Q in Line; Backs Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance
DJ
02:16aVodafone's biggest market Germany goes into reverse
RE
02:16aVodafone Expects To Achieve FY23 Guidance As Fiscal Q1 Revenue Grows
MT
02:14aVODAFONE : sites/vodafone ir/files/2022 07/Vodafone Q1 FY23 Trading Update Press Release&h..
PU
07/24Vodafone Idea Names New CEO
MT
07/21Ron McKenzie Replaces Jorge Fernandes as CTO/CIO at Rogers Following Major Outage
MT
07/21Vodacom to hold 100% of new South African tower subsidiary
RE
07/20UK PM Boris Johnson to discuss cost of living support with business leaders
RE
07/19ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Exxon Mobil, Sherwin-Williams, UnitedHealth, US Bancorp, Wells F..
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 45 895 M 46 918 M 46 918 M
Net income 2023 2 686 M 2 746 M 2 746 M
Net Debt 2023 42 799 M 43 753 M 43 753 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 5,97%
Capitalization 42 441 M 43 386 M 43 386 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
EV / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1,52 €
Average target price 1,84 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita della Valle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC14.93%43 386