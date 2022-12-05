Advanced search
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:05 2022-12-05 am EST
92.71 GBX   +1.72%
Vodafone CEO Nick Read Steps Down; CFO Named as Interim

12/05/2022 | 02:28am EST
By Kyle Morris


Vodafone Group PLC said Monday that Nick Read has agreed to step down as chief executive and that current Chief Financial Officer Margherita Della Valle has been appointed as interim chief executive.

The U.K.-based telecommunications company said Mr. Read will step down on Dec. 31 and that he will be available as an adviser to the board until March 31.

Ms. Della Valle will continue as CFO, it said.

The board has started a process to find a new CEO, it said.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 0227ET

Financials
Sales 2023 45 536 M 47 746 M 47 746 M
Net income 2023 2 473 M 2 593 M 2 593 M
Net Debt 2023 41 983 M 44 022 M 44 022 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 8,46%
Capitalization 29 190 M 30 607 M 30 607 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1,06 €
Average target price 1,46 €
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita della Valle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-18.81%30 607
T-MOBILE US31.41%189 622
AT&T INC.2.38%135 540
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.11.43%65 413
KDDI CORPORATION19.10%64 685
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-15.58%60 058