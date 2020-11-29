Vodafone : Completion of the merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers

Vodafone Group Plc ('Vodafone') announces that the merger of Indus Towers Limited ('Indus Towers') and Bharti Infratel Limited ('Bharti Infratel', together the 'Combined Company') has now completed. The Combined Company is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange and it will in due course be renamed Indus Towers Limited.

Vodafone has been issued with 757.8 million shares in the Combined Company in exchange for its 42% shareholding in Indus Towers which is equivalent to a 28.1% shareholding in the Combined Company.

