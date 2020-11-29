Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group Plc    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vodafone : Completion of the merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers

11/29/2020 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vodafone Group Plc ('Vodafone') announces that the merger of Indus Towers Limited ('Indus Towers') and Bharti Infratel Limited ('Bharti Infratel', together the 'Combined Company') has now completed. The Combined Company is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange and it will in due course be renamed Indus Towers Limited.

Vodafone has been issued with 757.8 million shares in the Combined Company in exchange for its 42% shareholding in Indus Towers which is equivalent to a 28.1% shareholding in the Combined Company.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Investors.vodafone.com
ir@vodafone.co.uk

Media Relations
Vodafone.com/media/contact
GroupMedia@vodafone.com

About Vodafone

Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa. Our purpose is to 'connect for a better future' and our expertise and scale gives us a unique opportunity to drive positive change for society. Our networks keep family, friends, businesses and governments connected and - as COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated - we play a vital role in keeping economies running and the functioning of critical sectors like education and healthcare.

Vodafone is the largest mobile and fixed network operator in Europe and a leading global IoT connectivity provider. Our M-Pesa technology platform in Africa enables over 45m people to benefit from access to mobile payments and financial services. We operate mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries and partner with mobile networks in 48 more. As of 30 September 2020, we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 27m fixed broadband customers, over 22m TV customers and we connected more than 112m IoT devices.

We support diversity and inclusion through our maternity and parental leave policies, empowering women through connectivity and improving access to education and digital skills for women, girls, and society at large. We are respectful of all individuals, irrespective of race, ethnicity, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, belief, culture or religion.

Vodafone is also taking significant steps to reduce our impact on our planet by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025, purchasing 100% of our electricity from renewable sources by 2025, and reusing, reselling or recycling 100% of our redundant network equipment.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 20:08:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
03:09pVODAFONE : Completion of the merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers
PU
03:09pVODAFONE : network takes to the sky to ensure safe passage for drones
PU
11/27VODAFONE : Ireland Says Currently Experiencing Interruptions On Some Of Data Ser..
RE
11/26VODAFONE : Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/25TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : VODAFONE NETWORK TAKES TO THE SKY TO ENSURE SA..
AQ
11/23Vodafone hit by three-hour mobile network outage in Germany
RE
11/23VODAFONE : says German mobile network operations returning to normal
RE
11/23VODAFONE : says has mobile network outages across Germany
RE
11/23VODAFONE : Pledges Net Zero by 2040
DJ
11/23VODAFONE : commits to net zero carbon emissions by 2040
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 43 148 M 51 618 M 51 618 M
Net income 2021 2 157 M 2 580 M 2 580 M
Net Debt 2021 42 841 M 51 250 M 51 250 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 6,47%
Capitalization 38 336 M 45 930 M 45 862 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 105 263
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1,90 €
Last Close Price 1,39 €
Spread / Highest target 84,4%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pierre Klotz Finance Director
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-14.90%45 930
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED8.93%13 871
MAXIS-3.01%9 664
GLOBE TELECOM, INC.-0.30%5 396
QUECTEL WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD49.17%2 933
VODAFONE QATAR P.Q.S.C.14.74%1 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ