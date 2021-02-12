Vodafone : Germany suspends China TV from cable after licence withdrawn

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Vodafone Germany said it had
suspended distribution of China's state-owned CGTN television on
its cable services after authorities had withdrawn a licence for
its distribution.
The operator said in a statement on Friday that it hoped to
resume distribution, but needed a valid licence to do so.
The development comes a week after London revoked a licence
for distributing CGTN in Britain, leading China on Friday to bar
the BBC from its television networks.
A spokesman for regulators in North Rhine-Westphalia, one of
the regions where distribution has been paused, said that CGTN
had until now been distributed under a British licence, and that
this now no longer applied.
It was unclear if the British licence no longer applied
specifically because of Britain's withdrawal of it, or because
Britain was no longer in the European Union's single market,
whose members frequently recognizes each other's regulatory
decisions.
"We are currently in discussions regarding the withdrawal of
the licence both with regional media authorities and the
broadcaster's representatives in order to clarify the legal
situation," the company said.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Kirsti Knolle)