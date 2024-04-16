By Najat Kantouar

Vodafone Group named Marika Auramo as Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Business to replace Giorgio Migliarina with effect from July 1.

The U.K.-based telecommunications company said that she will also become a member of Vodafone's executive committee from the same date. Auramo has more than 25 years' experience in the global IT industry, the company added.

Vodafone Business reported service revenue growth of 5% for its third quarter trading and it is growing across all segments, boosted by strong public sector demand and increasing customer adoption of new digital services, such as cloud, security and internet of things.

