Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vodafone Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/17 03:09:16 am EDT
116.05 GBX   -3.03%
05/16FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Etisalat Took 9.8% Vodafone Stake, Good Resources Performance
DJ
05/16Vodafone Reports UAE's Emirates Telecommunications Acquires 9.8% Stake for $4.4 Billion
MT
05/16MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 16, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vodafone Group Fiscal Year 2022 Adjusted Earnings Rose on Revenue Growth, Cost Control

05/17/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kyle Morris


Vodafone Group PLC said Tuesday that fiscal 2022 adjusted Ebitda rose on revenue growth and strong cost control.

The U.K. telecommunications group made a pretax profit for the year to March 31 of 3.95 billion euros ($4.12 billion) compared with EUR4.4 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--for the year was EUR15.21 billion compared with EUR14.39 billion.

Revenue was EUR45.58 billion, from EUR43.81 billion.

Analysts had expected Vodafone to report adjusted Ebitda of EUR15.28 billion on revenue of EUR45.44 billion, according to a consensus of 15 analysts' estimates provided by the company.

The macroeconomic climate presents challenges, particularly inflation, and is likely to hit financial performance in the year ahead, it said.

For fiscal 2023, Vodafone expects adjusted Ebitda of between EUR15.0 billion and EUR15.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow around EUR5.3 billion.

The full-year dividend was 9 European cents, flat on year.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 0241ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PLC S.P.A. 1.01% 1.995 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.90% 119.68 Delayed Quote.6.95%
All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
05/16FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Etisalat Took 9.8% Vodafone Stake, Good Resources Perform..
DJ
05/16Vodafone Reports UAE's Emirates Telecommunications Acquires 9.8% Stake for $4.4 Billion
MT
05/16MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 16, 2022
05/16VODAFONE : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/16FTSE 100 rises as healthcare, resource-linked gains offset China jitters
RE
05/16VODAFONE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
05/16LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : China data spooks UK investors
05/16European shares flat after weak China data, miners limit fall
RE
05/16Vodafone shares edge up after UAE stake buy provides support
RE
05/16Emirates Telecommunications Buys $4 Billion Stake in Vodafone
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 44 888 M 46 700 M 46 700 M
Net income 2022 2 534 M 2 636 M 2 636 M
Net Debt 2022 43 104 M 44 844 M 44 844 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 6,42%
Capitalization 39 831 M 41 438 M 41 438 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1,41 €
Average target price 1,90 €
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC6.95%41 438
T-MOBILE US8.92%158 365
AT&T INC.6.80%142 032
KDDI CORPORATION26.32%72 854
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-7.25%63 601
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.74%61 534