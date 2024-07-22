By Najat Kantouar

Vodafone Group sold a further 10% stake in Oak Holdings, the partnership that co-controls Vantage Towers, for 1.3 billion euros ($1.41 billion).

The U.K. telecommunications company said its stake was sold at EUR32 per share, the same price as the initial transaction announced in November 2022.

Total net proceeds from the sell-down in Vantage Towers amount to EUR6.6 billion, and will be used for deleveraging and reducing net debt and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjusted loss by 0.1 times, which is in line with the company's target of operating in the lower half of its 2.25-2.75 leverage range.

Oak Holdings owns of 89.3% of Vantage Towers, and Vodafone's effective ownership is now 44.7% following this transaction.

