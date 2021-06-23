Log in
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Vodafone Says Its European Operations Will Be Fully Powered by Renewables From July

06/23/2021 | 02:26am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

Vodafone Group PLC said Wednesday that its European operations will be fully powered by electricity from renewable sources starting on July 1, as part of its plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The U.K. telecommunications company said it is committed to achieve the same milestone in Africa by 2025.

The company is aiming to reach net zero carbon emissions across its entire value chain by 2040.

Over the last year, the company invested 65 million euros ($77.6 million) in energy efficiency and on-site renewable projects.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-21 0225ET

