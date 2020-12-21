Log in
VODAFONE GROUP PLC

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
Vodafone : Says Talks About Sale of Shareholding in Vodafone Egypt Have Ended

12/21/2020 | 02:36am EST
By Sabela Ojea

Vodafone Group PLC said Monday that discussions regarding the sale of 55% of its shareholding in Vodafone Egypt with Saudi Telecom Co. have been terminated.

"We believe that the Egyptian government is committed to an optimal framework for the telecoms sector, which will enable Vodafone Egypt to deliver on the country's vision of digitization and financial inclusion and create a technology hub to support our growth in the African region," the U.K. telecommunications company said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-20 0235ET

