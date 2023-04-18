Advanced search
Vodafone : Social Contract Presentation

04/18/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our Social Contract

Shaping the Digital Society

April 2023

Our Social Contract Taking a leadership role in shaping the Digital Society

In 2019, we recognised the need for a fundamental reset of the broader telecoms sector's relationship with society. As an industry we need to work closely with governments and policymakers to establish a more sustainable, pro-investment environment that encourages innovation, is supportive of returns, addresses societies' needs and ensures Europe and Africa are fit to compete in an increasingly digital world.

Contents:

1

2

3

Why is a reset of the regulatory framework so important?

Historical policy choices have impacted the European telecoms sector

How are we achieving this?

Our 'Social Contract' - enabling a digital society

What is needed?

Pro-investment policy reform is essential for Europe to meet its digital objectives

Our Social Contract - Shaping the Digital Society

2

April 2023

1

Why is a reset of the regulatory framework so important?

Historical policy choices have impacted the European telecoms sector

3

Highlights

A

B

C

D

The telecoms sector plays a unique role in enabling the Digital Decade

EU regulation has adversely impacted the sector for the last 10 years

How did we get here? Three key policy areas that led to this outcome

We aim to rebalance these competing objectives

Our Social Contract - Shaping the Digital Society

4

April 2023

A The telecoms sector plays a unique role in enabling the Digital Decade

The last few years have seen enormous shifts in society and the direct role telecoms plays within it.

Digital is now a top priority for European governments.

The political spotlight is on us in three important ways:

Economic

  • Digital is increasingly determining the relative competitiveness of countries & continents
    • Driving industrial growth & productivity
    • Determining who wins in the 'data economy'
    • Enabling high value job creation

5G is estimated to add €8 trillion to

global GDP by 20301

Societal

Geo-political

Supporting inclusive and

Enhancing security & resilience

environmentally sustainable

- Technological sovereignty

societies

- Cyber capabilities

- Bridging digital gaps (rural

- Food & energy security

connectivity)

  • Smart cities/Digital4Green
  • Education/digital skills

Supporting Europe's Digital Decade

At the heart of responding to

ambitions

emerging challenges

COVID-19

These trends have been amplified by the recent crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical role that the telecoms sector

plays within society & has led to an acceleration in countries' digital ambitions

Our Social Contract - Shaping the Digital Society

1.

Nokia

5

April 2023

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
