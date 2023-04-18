Vodafone : Social Contract Presentation

Our Social Contract⫶ Taking a leadership role in shaping the Digital Society
In 2019, we recognised the need for a fundamental reset of the broader telecoms sector's relationship with society. As an industry we need to work closely with governments and policymakers to establish a more sustainable, pro-investment environment that encourages innovation, is supportive of returns, addresses societies' needs and ensures Europe and Africa are fit to compete in an increasingly digital world.
Why is a reset of the regulatory framework so important?
Historical policy choices have impacted the European telecoms sector
How are we achieving this?
Our 'Social Contract' - enabling a digital society
What is needed?
Pro-investment policy reform is essential for Europe to meet its digital objectives
Our Social Contract - Shaping the Digital Society
April 2023
1 ⫶
Why is a reset of the regulatory framework so important?
Historical policy choices have impacted the European telecoms sector
Highlights
The telecoms sector plays a unique role in enabling the Digital Decade
EU regulation has adversely impacted the sector for the last 10 years
How did we get here? Three key policy areas that led to this outcome
We aim to rebalance these competing objectives
Our Social Contract - Shaping the Digital Society
April 2023
A⫶ The telecoms sector plays a unique role in enabling the Digital Decade
The last few years have seen enormous shifts in society and the direct role telecoms plays within it.
Digital is now a top priority for European governments.
The political spotlight is on us in three important ways:
Economic
Digital is increasingly determining therelative competitiveness of countries & continents
Driving industrialgrowth & productivity
Determining who wins in the'data economy'
Enabling high valuejob creation
5G is estimated to add €8 trillion to
global GDP by 20301
Societal
Geo-political
•Supporting inclusive and
•Enhancing security & resilience
environmentally sustainable
- Technological sovereignty
societies
- Cyber capabilities
- Bridging digital gaps (rural
- Food & energy security
connectivity)
Smart cities/Digital4Green
Education/digital skills
Supporting Europe's Digital Decade
At the heart of responding to
ambitions
emerging challenges
COVID-19
These trends have been amplified by the recent crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical role that the telecoms sector
plays within society & has led to an acceleration in countries' digital ambitions
