Vodafone Spain CEO resigns as changes at top continue

(Alliance News) - Vodafone Group PLC on Thursday announced more top-level management changes, including the resignation of Vodafone Spain's chief executive officer, following the sudden departure of Nick Read as group CEO last month.

The Berkshire, England-based telecommunications company said that Colman Deegan, the CEO of Vodafone Spain, has decided to step down from his role.

Deegan's resignation is effective from March 31. He will support Vodafone Interim Group CEO Margherita Della Valle on an interim basis from April 1 until July 31. Vodafone added that a successor to Deegan will be appointed in due course.

Vodafone Spain will join the Europe Cluster, effective Thursday, and report to Europe Cluster CEO, Serpil Timuray.

Further, the CEO of Vodafone Italy, Aldo Bisio, has been appointed to the role of group chief commercial officer in addition to his current role.

Aldo has been CEO of Vodafone Italy since January 2014, and is already a member of the group executive committee.

"I want to thank Colman for his leadership of Vodafone Spain and congratulate Aldo and Serpil on their new responsibilities as we work together to accelerate our commercial performance and drive shareholder value," said Della Valle, who stepped up from group chief financial officer in December upon the departure of Read.

Vodafone provided no update on its search for a permanent group CEO on Thursday.

Vodafone shares were trading 3.1% higher at 90.50 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

