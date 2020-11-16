Log in
VODAFONE GROUP PLC

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
11/16
124.1 GBX   +3.90%
Vodafone : Swings to 1st Half Profit

11/16/2020 | 02:32am EST

By Adria Calatayud

Vodafone Group PLC said Monday that it swung to a pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2021 and its results underline increased confidence in its full-year outlook.

The U.K. telecommunications company made a pretax profit for the six months to Sept. 30 of 2.05 billion euros ($2.42 billion) compared with a loss of EUR511 million for the same period last year. The company's year-earlier performance was hit by losses recognized relating to Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization --one of the company's preferred metrics, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items-- were EUR7.02 billion, down 1.9% on year.

Second-quarter service revenue --a closely-watched metric that tracks sales generated from telecom services-- was down 0.4% due to the coronavirus pandemic, following a 1.3% drop in the previous quarter.

Revenue for the first half as a whole was EUR21.43 billion compared with EUR21.94 billion a year before.

Vodafone said full-year adjusted Ebitda is expected to be between EUR14.4 billion and EUR14.6 billion.

The board declared an interim dividend of 4.50 euro cents a share, in line with that of the prior year.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-20 0231ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.00% 119.44 Delayed Quote.-18.56%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 4.60% 9.1 Delayed Quote.41.46%
