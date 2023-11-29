Vodafone: a managed service powered by Juniper's AI

US networking equipment manufacturer Juniper Networks announced Wednesday that Vodafone Business is now offering a new SD-LAN managed connectivity service based on its Mist platform.



The wired and wireless service, which is based on automated operations, eliminates around 90% of outages previously managed manually, according to feedback from Juniper customers.



It uses artificial intelligence features, including a virtual network assistant, as well as so-called artificial intelligence capabilities for IT operations (AIOps).



