US networking equipment manufacturer Juniper Networks announced Wednesday that Vodafone Business is now offering a new SD-LAN managed connectivity service based on its Mist platform.
The wired and wireless service, which is based on automated operations, eliminates around 90% of outages previously managed manually, according to feedback from Juniper customers.
It uses artificial intelligence features, including a virtual network assistant, as well as so-called artificial intelligence capabilities for IT operations (AIOps).
Vodafone: a managed service powered by Juniper's AI
November 29, 2023 at 10:04 am EST
