Vodafone : announces discussions in Egypt with STC have been terminated

12/21/2020 | 02:41am EST
Vodafone announces today that its discussions with Saudi Telecom Company ('stc') regarding the sale of Vodafone's 55% shareholding in Vodafone Egypt have been terminated.

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said: 'We believe that the Egyptian government is committed to an optimal framework for the telecoms sector, which will enable Vodafone Egypt to deliver on the country's vision of digitization and financial inclusion and create a technology hub to support our growth in the African region.'

For further information:

Vodafone Group

Media Relations
GroupMedia@vodafone.com

Investor Relations
IR@vodafone.co.uk

About Vodafone

Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa. Our purpose is to 'connect for a better future' and our expertise and scale gives us a unique opportunity to drive positive change for society. Our networks keep family, friends, businesses and governments connected and - as COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated - we play a vital role in keeping economies running and the functioning of critical sectors like education and healthcare.

Vodafone is the largest mobile and fixed network operator in Europe and a leading global IoT connectivity provider. Our M-Pesa technology platform in Africa enables over 45m people to benefit from access to mobile payments and financial services. We operate mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries and partner with mobile networks in 48 more. As of 30 September 2020, we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 27m fixed broadband customers, over 22m TV customers and we connected more than 112m IoT devices.

We support diversity and inclusion through our maternity and parental leave policies, empowering women through connectivity and improving access to education and digital skills for women, girls, and society at large. We are respectful of all individuals, irrespective of race, ethnicity, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, belief, culture or religion.

Vodafone is also taking significant steps to reduce our impact on our planet by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025 and becoming net zero by 2040, purchasing 100% of our electricity from renewable sources by 2025, and reusing, reselling or recycling 100% of our redundant network equipment.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 07:40:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
