Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vodafone Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:13:42 2023-03-08 am EST
98.28 GBX   -0.43%
04:48aVodafone completes sale of 50% of fibre company as part of Altice JV
AN
03:02aVodafone, Altice Set Up Fiber Joint Venture in Germany
MT
03:00aUK insurers report mixed results and change chairs
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vodafone completes sale of 50% of fibre company as part of Altice JV

03/08/2023 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Vodafone Group PLC on Wednesday said it has completed the sale of 50% of its German fibre-to-the-home company to Altice Ltd as part of a joint venture.

The Berkshire, England-based telecommunications company said the JV, which received European Commission approval in February, will see FibreCo deploy fibre-to-the-home to about seven million homes in Germany over six years.

Vodafone said FibreCo will invest around EUR7 billion, to be partly financed by debt, which will be non-recourse to Vodafone and Altice. Debt facilities of EUR4.6 billion have been arranged to support the deployment of FibreCo's fibre network.

Vodafone will receive EUR1.2 billion in cash as part of the transaction, including EUR120.0 million upfront, the company had said back in October.

Vodafone shares were down 0.6% trading at 98.11 pence per share on Wednesday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
04:48aVodafone completes sale of 50% of fibre company as part of Altice JV
AN
03:02aVodafone, Altice Set Up Fiber Joint Venture in Germany
MT
03:00aUK insurers report mixed results and change chairs
AN
03/06Review of Huawei technology for 5G rollout in Germany continues
DP
03/06Egypt offers to sell 10% government stake in Telecom Egypt - sources
RE
03/06Özdemir urges better digital connectivity in rural areas
DP
03/06Chorus Appoints CFO
MT
03/02Italy's INWIT hikes dividend payments and financial targets
RE
02/28FTSE 100 Closes Lower After Disappointing Earnings
DJ
02/28Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/vodafone/results presentation/simplified vodafone grou&..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 45 815 M 48 461 M 48 461 M
Net income 2023 2 327 M 2 462 M 2 462 M
Net Debt 2023 41 746 M 44 157 M 44 157 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 8,14%
Capitalization 29 907 M 31 634 M 31 634 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,11 €
Average target price 1,37 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Margherita della Valle Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Scott Petty Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Crispin H. L. Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC17.17%31 634
T-MOBILE US2.66%175 250
AT&T INC.1.96%133 828
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.33%66 644
KDDI CORPORATION1.76%64 333
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.13%61 393