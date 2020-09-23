Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group Plc    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vodafone : embeds purpose commitments in its supply chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 02:15am EDT

The RFQ process will examine whether suppliers have environmental policies to address carbon reduction, renewable energy, plastic reduction, circular economy and product lifecycle. Vodafone will ask suppliers whether they publicly report their carbon emissions to CDP, a global organisation that supports companies to identify and disclose their environmental impact. Vodafone will also examine supplier commitments to a Science Based Target for carbon emission reductions, whether they plan to use renewable energy, or can demonstrate a Life Cycle Assessment for their products and services.

On tenders where health and safety issues are in scope, such as high-risk work, this will account for 10%, and diversity & inclusion and environmental criteria will account for 5% each.

In July 2020, Vodafone concluded two pilots for major tenders with global, local and SME suppliers, confirming that the revised vendor selection criteria successfully favour those with the highest commitment and action on diversity and the environment.

To allow SMEs and smaller, local companies to compete against larger corporations, Vodafone will introduce positive scoring for that group of suppliers if they commit to introducing policies that align with Vodafone's purpose. In this way, we aim to drive positive change in the supply chain. Vodafone will also support SMEs through a hub on www.vodafone.com, containing guidance, tools, templates and training.

In addition, Vodafone has introduced an 'Innovation Fast Lane' scheme to help with cashflow for small, innovative technology start-ups. This has simplified contracting and enables lower payment terms, capped at a maximum of 21 days from the date of receipt of invoice.

Today's announcement supports Vodafone's aim of building a digital society that enhances socio-economic progress, embraces everyone and does not come at the cost of our planet.

Vodafone believes in a connected digital society, where data flows at speed, connecting people, communities and things to the internet like never before. Gigabit networks, IoT and mobile financial services enable incredible innovation and technologies to be developed to help make our lives easier, healthier, smarter and more fulfilling.

Recent events have shown us the importance of being connected. Equal opportunities are created when people of all ages, genders, socioeconomic positions and abilities are given access to the connected world. We believe in inclusion for all. So we're building networks in the world's most remote communities, ensuring all generations have access to education, and re-imagining technology to make sure no one is left behind in the digital society: www.everyoneconnected.com.

We also believe that urgent and sustained action is required to address climate change and that business success should not come at a cost to the environment. Our focus on energy efficiency, renewable energy supply and network waste will help us to mitigate the growth of our business and our customers' increasing demand for data.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 06:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
02:15aVODAFONE : embeds purpose commitments in its supply chain
PU
09/21Vodafone, Sky, WindTre urge Italy to create independent single network operat..
RE
09/21Drillisch slumps after profit warning on Telefonica Deutschland spat
RE
09/21Drillisch says still in talks on national roaming with Telefonica Deutschland
RE
09/16VODAFONE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/16Macquarie to table bid for Enel stake in Italy's Open Fiber by Thursday - sou..
RE
09/16Italy sets conditions on Macquarie's Open Fiber bid -sources
RE
09/14SAUDI TELECOM : Vodafone says STC 'substantively' completed due diligence on Egy..
RE
09/14Vodafone in Talks With Saudi Telecom to Close Egypt Unit Sale
DJ
09/14Vodafone Group Plc Statement re Vodafone Egypt
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 43 576 M 50 923 M 50 923 M
Net income 2021 1 913 M 2 235 M 2 235 M
Net Debt 2021 43 475 M 50 805 M 50 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 7,97%
Capitalization 30 362 M 35 536 M 35 480 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1,89 €
Last Close Price 1,13 €
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 66,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pierre Klotz Finance Director
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-29.15%35 536
AT&T INC.-27.05%203 998
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-21.37%137 118
T-MOBILE US43.32%136 865
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.37.62%117 729
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-11.18%83 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group