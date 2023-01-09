Advanced search
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:39 2023-01-09 am EST
87.98 GBX   -0.83%
04:28aVodafone Group Agrees to Sell Hungarian Unit for $1.78 Billion
MT
04:26aFTSE 100 Rises as Oil, Miners Gain; Vodafone Drops
DJ
04:22aVODAFONE : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
Vodafone enters binding terms for Vodafone Hungary sale

01/09/2023 | 04:20am EST
(Alliance News) - Vodafone Group PLC on Monday said it has now entered binding terms for the sale of Vodafone Hungary to local buyers 4iG Public Ltd and Corvinus Zrt.

The Berkshire, England-based telecommunications business said that both companies have completed due diligence in relation to the sale, for which Vodafone is set to receive EUR1.7 billion.

Vodafone intends to use the sale proceeds to pay down debt.

"This combination establishes a scaled converged operator across mobile and fixed communications and supports the Hungarian government's goal of creating a national information and communications technology champion," said interim Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle.

Corvinus is a Hungarian state holding company.

"The combined entity will increase competition and accelerate investment in the ongoing digitalisation of Hungary," Della Valle added.

Completion of the transaction is expected to take place in January 2023.

Vodafone shares were trading 0.9% lower at 87.90 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 45 909 M 48 725 M 48 725 M
Net income 2023 2 465 M 2 616 M 2 616 M
Net Debt 2023 41 952 M 44 525 M 44 525 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 8,94%
Capitalization 27 468 M 29 153 M 29 153 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 86,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1,01 €
Average target price 1,44 €
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Margherita della Valle Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Scott Petty Head-Vodafone Business Product Management
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Crispin H. L. Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC5.31%29 153
T-MOBILE US6.12%184 844
AT&T INC.6.08%139 174
KDDI CORPORATION0.15%65 804
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.3.05%64 174
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.92%61 220