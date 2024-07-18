Vodafone: extends its Internet service for cars

Vodafone has extended its 'Living Room on Wheels' Internet service for cars to 10 new markets in Europe.



Vodafone Business has extended its pan-European Internet in the Car (IITC) service, bringing to 32 the total number of countries where car manufacturers can now offer vehicles with reliable, secure Internet access.



The new markets are Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco and Slovenia.



The service combines the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity platform managed globally by Vodafone Business, which has over 187 million connections worldwide, with local ISPs.



"This transforms a vehicle into a fully functional Internet access point that can power highly integrated in-vehicle Internet services for all popular applications, personalized infotainment and flexible Wi-Fi services" says the group.



Erik Brenneis, managing director of Vodafone IoT, said: 'With around 145 million connected passenger vehicles expected by 2028, Vodafone Business is ideally positioned to help manufacturers capture this growth with one of the largest pan-European networks and a leading global IoT platform.'



