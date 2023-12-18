Vodafone: iliad proposes a merger in Italy

iliad announced on Monday that it had submitted a proposal to Vodafone to join forces in Italy, which would take the form of a merger between iliad Italia and Vodafone Italia.



This offer - which has the unanimous support of iliad's Board of Directors and its main shareholder Xavier Niel - would value Vodafone Italia at 10.45 billion euros, a "significant" premium in terms of earnings multiple, says the group.



According to the French telecom operator, the proposed merger would create the most innovative 'challenger' in an Italian market with five mobile network operators and more than ten fixed broadband service providers.



As part of the transaction, iliad would also have a call option on Vodafone's stake in the new entity, which could enable it to acquire a block of 10% of the capital each year.



Should iliad choose to exercise all the call options, the transaction would generate an additional €1.95 billion in cash for Vodafone.



The combined entity is expected to generate sales of around €5.8 billion, with an 'EbitdaaL' - a key measure of profitability in the telecoms sector - of around €1.6 billion in the year ending March 2024.



The transaction is also expected to generate annual synergies of more than 600 million euros in operating costs and capital expenditure, according to iliad.



At this stage, Vodafone has not officially reacted to iliad's proposal, but its share price was up by more than 2% in London in early trading on Monday, illustrating the positive reaction of investors to this proposed combination.



