    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
99.59 GBX   +0.20%
12:20pVodafone in advanced talks to finalise Vantage stake sale by Nov. 15 - sources
RE
12:12pVodafone has asked bidders including consortium of kkr and gip t…
RE
12:12pVodafone seeks to wrap up talks with vantage towers bidders by n…
RE
Vodafone in advanced talks to finalise Vantage stake sale by Nov. 15 - sources

10/14/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Vodafone is seen on the facade of a store in Ronda

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone is speeding up talks with a handful of financial investors to sell a slice of its wireless towers unit as it hopes to agree a deal by Nov. 15 in conjunction with its half-year earnings, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The British telecoms group is evaluating proposals to either halve its nearly 82% holding in Frankfurt-listed Vantage Towers or just sell 25% of it in a bid to free up cash and respond to activists' pressures to shake up the company and improve profitability, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Shares in Vantage Towers - which has a market value of 13 billion euros ($12.7 billion) - have dropped 18.3% since the start of the year, making it an attractive target for bidders - including a consortium of investment firms KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) - to invest in a recession-proof business at a discount, the sources said.

Vodafone, KKR and GIP were not immediately available for comment, while Vantage declined to comment.

Vodafone's advisers have asked bidders to complete due diligence in the coming weeks and submit binding bids in November, the sources said, cautioning that no deal is certain and that the timeframe may still slip.

($1 = 1.0280 euros)

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Andres Gonzalez, additional reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr and Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Pamela Barbaglia and Andres Gonzalez


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -1.93% 44.64 Delayed Quote.-38.90%
VANTAGE TOWERS AG -0.90% 26.32 Delayed Quote.-17.00%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.20% 99.59 Delayed Quote.-11.46%
Financials
Sales 2023 45 831 M 44 752 M 44 752 M
Net income 2023 2 441 M 2 384 M 2 384 M
Net Debt 2023 41 461 M 40 485 M 40 485 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 7,85%
Capitalization 31 818 M 31 069 M 31 069 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 88,5%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita della Valle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-11.46%31 069
T-MOBILE US14.74%166 888
AT&T INC.-18.61%107 744
KDDI CORPORATION24.66%62 362
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.64%57 576
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.84%52 486