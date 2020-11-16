Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group Plc    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/16 03:13:07 am
123.92 GBX   +3.75%
02:54aVODAFONE : increasingly confident after resilient first half
RE
02:43aVODAFONE : increasingly confident after resilient first half
RE
02:32aVODAFONE : Swings to 1st Half Profit
DJ
Vodafone : increasingly confident after resilient first half

11/16/2020 | 02:43am EST

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group, the world's second largest mobile operator, said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance after a "resilient" first half, despite underlying momentum being obscured by the impact of COVID-19.

Vodafone nudged up the target range for adjusted core earnings to between 14.4 billion euros and 14.6 billion euros for its 2021 financial year, compared to 14.5 billion euros for the previous year.

For the six months to the end of September, its adjusted earnings fell by 1.9% to 7.0 billion euros on a 2.3% drop in group revenue to 21.4 billion euros, as the pandemic impacted roaming revenue and handset sales.

Chief Executive Nick Read said the results underlined "increased confidence" in the outlook and demonstrated progress in increasing customer loyalty, growing its fixed broadband base and delivering 5G efficiently through network sharing.

The slight upgrade to the outlook compared to a previous forecast for full-year core earnings to be "flat to slightly down" on the previous year, and analysts were forecasting on average 14.37 billion euros.

Vodafone also confirmed its full-year free cashflow guidance of at least 5 billion euros before spectrum and restructuring costs on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Financials
Sales 2021 43 192 M 51 177 M 51 177 M
Net income 2021 1 855 M 2 198 M 2 198 M
Net Debt 2021 42 463 M 50 314 M 50 314 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 6,76%
Capitalization 35 751 M 42 240 M 42 361 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1,88 €
Last Close Price 1,33 €
Spread / Highest target 93,7%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pierre Klotz Finance Director
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-18.56%42 240
AT&T INC.-26.02%205 985
T-MOBILE US63.52%159 157
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-23.66%132 040
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.62%119 613
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.40.18%118 457
