(Alliance News) - Vodafone Group PLC will introduce a new technology for 5G mobile coverage in rural areas in Germany using up to 40% less power.

The technology partner is the Swedish equipment supplier Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Vodafone announced in Dusseldorf that the transmitters and receivers for different area frequencies are bundled into one system in the control centre at the base of a mobile radio station.

"By binding the active technology, the stations now transmit at full power with 32% to 40% less power," the chief executive of Vodafone Germany, Philippe Rogge, said.

After successful tests in North Rhine Westphalia, Vodafone is now gradually activating the technology in the network.

According to Vodafone's calculations, the annual energy requirement per mobile phone site can be reduced by more than 2,500 kilowatt hours. This is roughly equivalent to the annual energy requirement of a two-person household.

If the technology is activated on a large scale at several thousand stations in the network, around 20 million kilowatt hours of electricity could be saved each year.

Simultaneously, stable and reliable network coverage would also be strengthened in rural regions.

Vodafone shares fell 5.5% to 70.81 pence each on Thursday afternoon in London.

source: dpa

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.