Vodafone : Bookrunners for Vantage Towers IPO narrow range to 24-25 euros a share

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The bookrunners for the
flotation of Vodafone's Vantage Towers narrowed the
price range to 24-25 euros per share on Tuesday, adding that the
book was covered through the new range and it would close on
Wednesday at 1300 GMT.
Earlier this month, the UK-based operator set the price
range for the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at 22.50
to 29 euros per share, implying a total market capitalisation of
up to 14.7 billion euros.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)