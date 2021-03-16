Vodafone : Bookrunners for Vantage Towers IPO narrow range to 24-25 euros a share

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The bookrunners for the flotation of Vodafone's Vantage Towers narrowed the price range to 24-25 euros per share on Tuesday, adding that the book was covered through the new range and it would close on Wednesday at 1300 GMT.

Earlier this month, the UK-based operator set the price range for the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at 22.50 to 29 euros per share, implying a total market capitalisation of up to 14.7 billion euros. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)