Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group Plc    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vodafone : China TV says it resumes service on Vodafone Germany's cable

03/06/2021 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - China's state-owned CGTN television said it has resumed service over Vodafone Germany's cable network after receiving the go-ahead from the French media regulator.

Vodafone Germany, a unit of British telecoms group Vodafone , had to stop distributing CGTN television on its cable services last month as a result of a media dispute between Britain and China.

CGTN had been distributed in Germany under a British licence but French media regulator Conseil supérieur de l'audiovisuel (CSA) said https://www.csa.fr/Informer/Espace-presse/Communiques-de-presse/La-chaine-CGTN-releve-pour-sa-diffusion-en-Europe-de-la-competence-de-la-France on Wednesday that it was taking over as the relevant authority in the wake of Britain's exit from the European Union.

"After receiving the confirmation letter from the French media regulator stating that CGTN's right to broadcast in Europe falls under its jurisdiction, Vodafone Germany resumed distributing CGTN and its Documentary channel at approximately 7 a.m. on March 5 through its cable service," CGTN said in a statement https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-03-06/CGTN-Spokesperson-CGTN-has-resumed-broadcasting-in-Germany-YpjKCKBrfW/index.html.

Britain last month revoked a licence that let CGTN be distributed in Britain. That drew protests from China, which on barred the BBC from its television networks and limited its reach in Hong Kong.

Under the terms of a 1989 agreement on "transfrontier television", created under the aegis of the Council of Europe, of which Britain remains a member, a distribution licence in one European country applies across most of the continent.

France's CSA said CGTN was subject to standards such as pluralism of information and refraining from incitement to hate or violence.

"The CSA will be particularly attentive that CGTN respects those legal requirements," it said in the statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Emily Chow in Shanghai, John Irish in Paris, Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2021
All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
06:12aVODAFONE  : China TV says it resumes service on Vodafone Germany's cable
RE
03/04INWIT S P A  : Raises Dividend As FY20 Earnings Surge on Vodafone Towers Deal
MT
03/03FACTBOX : Telecom tower firms buying assets across Europe as 5G rolls out
RE
03/03VODAFONE IDEA  : Acquires More Spectrum in Five Telecom Circles in India
MT
03/02Reliance Jio splashes out $8 billion in Indian airwaves auction
RE
03/02REFILE-UPDATE 2-Reliance Jio splashes out $8 bln in Indian airwaves auction
RE
03/02VODACOM  : More Than 300 Million Users with Free Mobile Internet Access In 2020 ..
AQ
03/01VODACOM  : Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mondia launch first-of-its-kin..
AQ
03/01VODACOM  : Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mondia launch first-of-its-kin..
AQ
03/01PRESS RELEASE  : VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 43 465 M 51 772 M 51 772 M
Net income 2021 2 124 M 2 530 M 2 530 M
Net Debt 2021 43 392 M 51 685 M 51 685 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 6,21%
Capitalization 38 833 M 46 142 M 46 254 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 105 263
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1,95 €
Last Close Price 1,45 €
Spread / Highest target 86,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pierre Klotz Finance Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.95%46 142
AT&T INC.0.56%211 243
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.24.78%163 565
T-MOBILE US-12.04%154 953
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED28.62%149 919
KDDI CORPORATION6.91%69 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ