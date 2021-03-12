Log in
VODAFONE GROUP PLC

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Vodafone : to Buy Back Shares After Bond Conversion

03/12/2021 | 02:30am EST
By Adria Calatayud

Vodafone Group PLC said Friday that it will start a new share buyback program as a result of a conversion into shares of bonds issued in March 2019.

The U.K. telecommunications company will issue 1.43 billion shares from treasury at a price of 120.55 pence ($1.69) in order to satisfy conversion of the first tranche of the mandatory convertible bonds, maturing on Friday. Vodafone shares closed at 131.78 pence on Thursday.

The second tranche of convertible bonds is due to mature in March 2022, the company said.

The target number of shares to be repurchased under the buyback program will be announced in due course, Vodafone said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 0230ET

Financials
Sales 2021 43 465 M 52 009 M 52 009 M
Net income 2021 2 124 M 2 542 M 2 542 M
Net Debt 2021 43 392 M 51 922 M 51 922 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 41 285 M 49 411 M 49 400 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 105 263
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1,95 €
Last Close Price 1,54 €
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pierre Klotz Finance Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC8.96%49 411
AT&T INC.4.28%213 882
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.27.70%164 086
T-MOBILE US-6.57%158 346
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.70%141 667
KDDI CORPORATION13.11%73 288
