Vodafone: network efficiency optimized with Meta

July 09, 2024 at 10:22 am EDT

Vodafone and Meta announced on Tuesday that they had collaborated on a new technology to free up capacity on mobile networks, notably with a view to increasing the number of short high-definition videos that can be viewed.



The two partners explain that these trials have been successfully carried out since the beginning of June in 11 European countries, namely Albania, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain and the UK.



In a test conducted in the UK, Vodafone and Meta claim to have been able to record a 'significant' reduction in traffic dedicated to Meta applications on Vodafone's wireless network.



The telephone operator explains that this has enabled it to relieve congestion on its network, in both 4G and 5G, in particularly busy locations, such as shopping malls and railway stations.



In a joint press release, Vodafone and Meta say they are ready to collaborate with other partners to further optimize the quality of the ecosystem they have successfully put in place.



