Vodafone: network efficiency optimized with Meta
The two partners explain that these trials have been successfully carried out since the beginning of June in 11 European countries, namely Albania, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain and the UK.
In a test conducted in the UK, Vodafone and Meta claim to have been able to record a 'significant' reduction in traffic dedicated to Meta applications on Vodafone's wireless network.
The telephone operator explains that this has enabled it to relieve congestion on its network, in both 4G and 5G, in particularly busy locations, such as shopping malls and railway stations.
In a joint press release, Vodafone and Meta say they are ready to collaborate with other partners to further optimize the quality of the ecosystem they have successfully put in place.
