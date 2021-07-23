Log in
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Vodafone : plans to launch additional share buy-back programmes this month

07/23/2021
July 23 (Reuters) - UK's Vodafone Group said on Friday it intends to launch additional share buy-back programmes over the next eight months to partially offset the increase in the company's issued share capital due to maturing of a convertible bond programme.

The mobile and broadband operator, which has roped in Goldman Sachs as principal of the programme, said the buy-backs will start on July 26 and end by Nov. 17.

Earlier in the day, Vodafone reported a better-than-expected rise in first-quarter service revenue as more stores reopened and tourism made a tentative return following last year's COVID-19 disruption.

The British company had said in May free cash flow would increase to at least 5.2 billion euros ($6.12 billion) this year, after it met its target of "at least" 5 billion euros in the year to end-March. ($1 = 0.8499 euros) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
