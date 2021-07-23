Vodafone : plans to launch additional share buy-back programmes this month

July 23 (Reuters) - UK's Vodafone Group said on
Friday it intends to launch additional share buy-back programmes
over the next eight months to partially offset the increase in
the company's issued share capital due to maturing of a
convertible bond programme.
The mobile and broadband operator, which has roped in
Goldman Sachs as principal of the programme, said the buy-backs
will start on July 26 and end by Nov. 17.
Earlier in the day, Vodafone reported a better-than-expected
rise in first-quarter service revenue as more stores reopened
and tourism made a tentative return following last year's
COVID-19 disruption.
The British company had said in May free cash flow would
increase to at least 5.2 billion euros ($6.12 billion) this
year, after it met its target of "at least" 5 billion euros in
the year to end-March.
($1 = 0.8499 euros)
