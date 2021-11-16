Vodafone raises free cash flow guidance after good first half

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mobile group Vodafone
raised its forecast for this year's free cash flow on Tuesday
after it reported 6.5% growth in adjusted core earnings in its
first half, driven by a good performance in Germany, its largest
market.
The British company raised the floor of its full-year
earnings guidance to 15.2 billion from 15.0 billion euros, with
the top remaining at 15.4 billion, and upped its free cash flow
target to at least 5.3 billion euros from at least 5.2 billion.
Chief Executive Nick Read said the results demonstrated
"solid commercial momentum".
"Our strengthened performance in Africa and Europe puts us
on track to be at the top end of our guidance for this year, as
well as firmly within our medium-term financial ambitions," he
said.
Vodafone said its total revenue grew 5% to 22.5 billion
euros in the six months to end-September, driven by service
revenue growth in Europe and Africa and a recovery in handset
sales following COVID-19 disruption in the prior year.
Adjusted core earnings came in at 7.6 billion euros, with
growth boosted by a 0.7 point margin increase.
Analysts will likely nudge up forecasts after the results.
They had expected Vodafone to report earnings of 15.2 billion
euros this year and cash flow of 5.23 billion euros, according
to a company-compiled consensus.
