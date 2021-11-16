Log in
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
Vodafone raises free cash flow guidance after good first half

11/16/2021 | 02:30am EST
The Vodafone logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mobile group Vodafone raised its forecast for this year's free cash flow on Tuesday after it reported 6.5% growth in adjusted core earnings in its first half, driven by a good performance in Germany, its largest market.

The British company raised the floor of its full-year earnings guidance to 15.2 billion from 15.0 billion euros, with the top remaining at 15.4 billion, and upped its free cash flow target to at least 5.3 billion euros from at least 5.2 billion.

Chief Executive Nick Read said the results demonstrated "solid commercial momentum".

"Our strengthened performance in Africa and Europe puts us on track to be at the top end of our guidance for this year, as well as firmly within our medium-term financial ambitions," he said.

Vodafone said its total revenue grew 5% to 22.5 billion euros in the six months to end-September, driven by service revenue growth in Europe and Africa and a recovery in handset sales following COVID-19 disruption in the prior year.

Adjusted core earnings came in at 7.6 billion euros, with growth boosted by a 0.7 point margin increase.

Analysts will likely nudge up forecasts after the results. They had expected Vodafone to report earnings of 15.2 billion euros this year and cash flow of 5.23 billion euros, according to a company-compiled consensus.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 45 107 M 51 309 M 51 309 M
Net income 2022 2 400 M 2 730 M 2 730 M
Net Debt 2022 42 227 M 48 033 M 48 033 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 6,84%
Capitalization 36 309 M 41 352 M 41 301 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1,33 €
Average target price 1,94 €
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-6.98%41 352
AT&T INC.-13.77%178 097
T-MOBILE US-12.32%147 688
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-13.13%103 033
KDDI CORPORATION12.39%67 734
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.95%59 734