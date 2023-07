Vodafone Group Plc is one the world's largest mobile telephone operator. The activity is organized into two sectors: - mobile telecommunication services; - fixed telecommunication services: fixed-line telephony and Internet access services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (13.9%), Germany (29.4%), Italy (11.3%), Spain (9.4%), Europe (12.6%) and other (23.4%).

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services