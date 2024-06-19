LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British mobile group Vodafone confirmed on Wednesday it had sold an 18% stake in India's Indus Towers for 1.7 billion euros ($1.83 billion) and would use the proceeds to repay lenders in relation to borrowings secured against its Indian assets. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)
