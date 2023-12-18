Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone Group on Monday said it was exploring options with several parties on the merger or disposal of its Italy business.

Earlier in the day, Iliad said it had submitted a proposal to the company to merge their Italian units, offering 50% of the share capital of the newly merged business, together with a cash payment of 6.5 billion euros ($7.09 billion) and a shareholder loan of 2.0 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)