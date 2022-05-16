Vodafone shares up 4% after UAE group buys 9.8% stake

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Vodafone jumped
4% in early trade on Monday after the United Arab Emirates-based
telecoms company e& revealed it had bought a 9.8%
stake in the British mobile operator.
Formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications Group, e& said
it had no intention of making an offer for the whole of Vodafone
and it had spent $4.4 billion to invest at an "attractive
valuation" to benefit from a diversification in currencies.
The company said it was fully supportive of Vodafone's
board, which has come under pressure from other investors after
the group struggled in its mature European markets where
competition and regulation have pushed prices lower.
Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read has vowed to lead a wave
of consolidation in Europe to rebuild markets and boost returns
but in recent months he has rejected an approach for the group's
Italian assets and missed out on a deal between rivals in Spain.
Shares in Vodafone were up 3.1% at 121.50 pence at 0732 GMT.
The stock is down around 25% since Read moved from the finance
director role to the top job of CEO in October 2018.
Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight, said the UAE
investment was a strong endorsement of Vodafone's strategy and
board, despite the failed attempts to strike deals in major
markets.
"The move itself will raise eyebrows and may lead to some
tension with other shareholders who are keen to see Vodafone
consolidate in key markets," he said.
"There will now be opportunities for both Etisalat and
Vodafone to work more closely to bring greater efficiencies and
launch new products in more products globally."
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by William Schomberg)