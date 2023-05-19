Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/2023 05/Vodafone%20Group%20FY23%20Results%20Presentati…

Vodafone Group FY23 Results Tuesday, 16th May 2023

Vodafone Group FY23 Results Presentation

Margherita Della Valle

Group Chief Executive, Vodafone Group Plc

Hello everyone and thank you for joining me to talk about my plans for Vodafone and our performance.

[Slide 2: A new roadmap for Vodafone]

As you know, 3 weeks ago I was appointed CEO of the company I've been part of for almost 30 years. I know this business well, and I know what needs to change. I started in a marketing position in a start-up in the mid 1990s. A start-up that then became Vodafone Italy. Since then, I've spent time leading finance, commercial and operational teams. Today though, I'm here to talk about change. Over the past 5 months, I've had the opportunity to review all aspects of our business and I'm left in no doubt. The circumstances of our industry and the position of Vodafone within it, require us to change. And by change I mean a significant redesign of where we focus our efforts and how we organise ourselves. Today, I'll set out what needs to be done: my immediate action plan and my longer-term roadmap for Vodafone. I have already embedded some of these changes in our plans for this year, but more will need to be done.

[Slide 3: Vodafone must change: The market context]

Our company operates in a difficult industry, especially in Europe. Telco returns are amongst the lowest in Europe. Whilst our capital investment demands are significantly higher than any other. With returns being below cost of capital for over a decade, industry TSR has declined, impacting investors.

[Slide 4: Vodafone must change: The performance context]

But what is more important is that, within the sector, our comparative performance has also worsened over time. The chart on the left, clearly shows that our performance relative to our major competitors in our largest markets has not been good enough. And we know that this is strongly connected to the experience of our customers not being good enough. The chart on the right shows the decline in our customer satisfaction over a number of years. Whilst it is encouraging to see the improvements we've made over the last 6 months, much more needs to be done.

[Slide 5: Vodafone must change: The performance context]

Our market position and our performance today varies by geography and by segment.

Growth in Europe is possible. We're delivering it consistently in a number markets, including the UK and 5 out of 6 of our Other Europe markets. Where we have the right combination of strong local execution and a rational market structure, earning a return above cost of capital in Europe is also possible. The challenge today is that 3 of our largest markets have declining revenue and have returns at or below their cost of capital. But within each of our markets, there is a material difference between the performance of our Consumer and Business operations.

Vodafone Business is growing in nearly all our markets in Europe. Our model delivers market share growth and good returns. Later in the presentation I'll discuss our strong position and performance in more detail.