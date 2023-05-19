Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/2023 05/Vodafone%20Group%20FY23%20Results%20Presentati…

Vodafone Group FY23 Results Presentation and Live Q&A
Tuesday, 16th May 2023
Vodafone Group FY23 Results
Vodafone Group FY23 Results Presentation
Margherita Della Valle
Group Chief Executive, Vodafone Group Plc
Hello everyone and thank you for joining me to talk about my plans for Vodafone and our performance.
[Slide 2: A new roadmap for Vodafone]
As you know, 3 weeks ago I was appointed CEO of the company I've been part of for almost 30 years. I know this business well, and I know what needs to change. I started in a marketing position in a start-up in the mid 1990s. A start-up that then became Vodafone Italy. Since then, I've spent time leading finance, commercial and operational teams. Today though, I'm here to talk about change. Over the past 5 months, I've had the opportunity to review all aspects of our business and I'm left in no doubt. The circumstances of our industry and the position of Vodafone within it, require us to change. And by change I mean a significant redesign of where we focus our efforts and how we organise ourselves. Today, I'll set out what needs to be done: my immediate action plan and my longer-term roadmap for Vodafone. I have already embedded some of these changes in our plans for this year, but more will need to be done.
[Slide 3: Vodafone must change: The market context]
Our company operates in a difficult industry, especially in Europe. Telco returns are amongst the lowest in Europe. Whilst our capital investment demands are significantly higher than any other. With returns being below cost of capital for over a decade, industry TSR has declined, impacting investors.
[Slide 4: Vodafone must change: The performance context]
But what is more important is that, within the sector, our comparative performance has also worsened over time. The chart on the left, clearly shows that our performance relative to our major competitors in our largest markets has not been good enough. And we know that this is strongly connected to the experience of our customers not being good enough. The chart on the right shows the decline in our customer satisfaction over a number of years. Whilst it is encouraging to see the improvements we've made over the last 6 months, much more needs to be done.
[Slide 5: Vodafone must change: The performance context]
Our market position and our performance today varies by geography and by segment.
Growth in Europe is possible. We're delivering it consistently in a number markets, including the UK and 5 out of 6 of our Other Europe markets. Where we have the right combination of strong local execution and a rational market structure, earning a return above cost of capital in Europe is also possible. The challenge today is that 3 of our largest markets have declining revenue and have returns at or below their cost of capital. But within each of our markets, there is a material difference between the performance of our Consumer and Business operations.
Vodafone Business is growing in nearly all our markets in Europe. Our model delivers market share growth and good returns. Later in the presentation I'll discuss our strong position and performance in more detail.
[Slide 6: Vodafone must change: The internal context]
It is clear to me that we need to build our turnaround from our strengths. Our strong mobile networks are at our core and underpin our customer proposition. As I have just mentioned, Vodafone Business is in a strong position in Europe. And within it, we have a world-leading position in IoT, a market which continues to mature and grow. We have reorganised our African operations under Vodacom. We are the clear number 1 in every market we operate in and have the number 1 payments platform. We can also count on the strength of our teams, who are amongst the most competent and engaged in the industry. And last, the Vodafone brand is powerful. One of the most valuable and recognisable brands in our sector, globally.
But we also have some clear challenges. We are more complex than we need to be. Complexity isn't a function of the number of countries we operate in, but of how we are organised. This complexity has limited our agility, particularly in commercial areas at local level. And the feedback from our customers shows their experience has not been good enough, as I have highlighted, although we are starting to see better trends in three of our four larger European markets.
Finally, as you know, I remain very focused in pursuing local scale, in the markets where it needs to improve.
[Slide 7: Our transformation: Strategic shifts for growth]
I've drawn 4 conclusions on what needs to change.
First, whilst our heritage is firmly in consumer connectivity, our strongest opportunity is in Business, where we can grow share in an expanding market. So we need to rebalance our focus.
Second, we need to get back to basics in consumer connectivity. We need to deliver to our customers the simple and predictable experience they expect. Too be clear, I am talking about seamless connections, upgrades, all service interactions. The basics.
When we look at what our customers tell us, it is clear that what they want us to improve in the majority of markets is simplicity and reliability. Not network performance, not innovation, not value for money.
Third, we need to step up the speed and decisiveness of our execution. We will free up time and resources to focus on our commercial competitiveness by reducing internal complexity.
And fourth, we need to focus our resources on a portfolio of segments, products and geographies that is right sized for growth and returns over time.
By executing these four shifts we can become a simpler, customer-driven organisation delivering value creation.
[Slide 8: Our transformation: A new roadmap for Vodafone]
And from these shifts we are building a new roadmap for Vodafone. In a nutshell, we have 2 distinct targets, recognising the quite different positions, drivers and opportunities for our Consumer and Business segments. In Consumer, we will be a best-in-class telco in both Europe and Africa, which is where we belong. And building on our already strong position, we will become Europe's leading platform for Business. To achieve this dual target, we need to execute single-mindedly. And to keep us all focused, we have 3 easily understood priorities: Customers, Simplicity and Growth. I will
expand on these later.
[Slide 9: Our transformation: Structuring for future]
But first, we need to re-shape our structure, to ensure we can focus on successful operational execution. We will transform our Group Functions into two distinct organisations. HQ corporate services and shared operations. Our corporate services will be as lean as possible.
Our shared operations across networks, IT, back-office and procurement have delivered significant efficiencies for Vodafone over time, through scale and automation. To maximise their potential we need to ensure that all of these services are operated on fully arms-length commercial terms. This will ensure the right level of transparency and competitiveness. And we will be open to delivery by third parties, if that provides a better, faster or cheaper alternative.
At the heart of our structure our markets now have full accountability for capital allocation and commercial decisions, such as pricing, channels and marketing. This is one of the first changes I introduced. To realise our potential in the B2B market, we will further build the product and sales capabilities needed to accelerate growth in our Business division. Finally, the governance model for some of the businesses we invest in, can be improved. Investments like Vantage Towers will require a more private equity style governance, run by a small team of financial and operational specialists. These are significant changes to Vodafone. But essential to improve our speed of decision-making and strengthen our execution.
[Slide 10: The action plan: Near-term actions]
We have established a first action plan around our priority areas of Customers, Simplicity and Growth. There are a number of actions listed here, but I want to pick out a couple.
Within Customers, in Business we have a strong and expanding portfolio of connectivity products and digital services, and we will invest more to ensure our frontline team is fully equipped for the full range.
Within Simplicity, on top of the structural changes highlighted earlier, we want to ensure full clarity of accountabilities for all of our people. With responsibility and delegated authority, comes accountability. So, we have already changed our incentive structure across the company to take into account individual performance.
I'll talk more about growth later.
[Slide 11: The action plan: Early execution examples]
I said that we need to go faster and deeper in our execution. And here are some early examples of how the action plan is being delivered. Starting from the middle column. We are simplifying how we operate in our headquarters, but also the in markets. For example, we can simplify our consumer commercial operations, in sync with the simplification of our customers offers. As a result, we've now planned the reduction of 11,000 roles across Europe and Group. With programmes already announced in Germany, Italy and our HQ. These reductions will increase our agility as well as free up resources to reinvest in customer experience and brand. To support competitiveness and growth. Essentially, we have actions in place to almost double our annual rate of efficiencies in Europe and we'll leverage this to invest more in growth. We will not change our 1 billion cost reduction target by FY26. Also, we have had ongoing challenges with our operations in Spain. So we have commenced a strategic review, with the goal of maximising shareholder value over time. Our early progress with
our priorities is encouraging.
[Slide 12: The action plan: Evaluating our progress]
We have now set out a simple scorecard that you will be able to use to assess our performance as we undergo our transformation of Vodafone. We will use these measures to judge our performance and I look forward to sharing a regular, honest appraisal of our progress. As you know very well, this will not be a quick fix, but I am very clear on what we need to do.
[Slide 13: A new roadmap]
Before moving to our financial performance for the year, let me recap. Vodafone must change. We need empowered and agile markets focused on the customers. We need to scale up Vodafone Business. We need to take out complexity and simplify how we operate.
[Slide 15: FY23 financial performance]
Overall for FY23, our results are in line with expectations, but below the potential of what I know we can deliver. Group service revenue continued to grow, at 2.2%, but in the second half of the year, organic service revenue growth stepped down, with Europe declining. The main driver has been the commercial performance in Germany, our largest market, which simply has not been good enough. Our EBITDAaL margins declined, reflecting our performance in Germany, together with increases in energy costs and broader inflation. On an absolute basis, FY23 EBITDAaL was also impacted by significant currency devaluations. Our pre-tax returns were 6.8% - excluding Vantage Towers -, above pre-pandemic levels but still below our cost of capital.
[Slide 16: Germany financials]
Turning to our largest market. Service revenue in Germany continued to decline, by 2.8% in Q4. Broadband customer losses throughout the year are costing us growth. In mobile, service revenue has deteriorated, in part reflecting a tough prior year comparator, as well the impact of a multi-year IoT contract renewal. EBITDAaL declined by 6.1%, due to lower revenue, higher energy costs, and some one-off benefits in the prior year.
[Slide 17: Germany commercials]
In the last quarter, I talked about our plans to re-engineer our commercial model in Germany. I've already highlighted that we're undergoing a major restructuring to simplify the business, and are reinvesting to improve customer experience. In Broadband, we now have a great product. We have reset retail prices in mid-November, and in March started communicating a segmented price increase to most of our existing customers. We have gone first, and this will continue to impact customer additions, but will be accretive to value. We've also taken the first steps to improve our commercial effectiveness in mobile. In February, we launched a new partner card campaign, in April, a new promotion line-up, and have just announced a new family plan that will be available in June. We're also migrating legacy customers onto new, simpler plans. Turning to TV. This year and next, we'll also need to re-contract our 8.5 million housing association TV customers, ahead of the July 2024 deadline. We're progressing well with re-contracting Housing Associations, and we've just started reaching out to the first end customers to sign them up into individual TV contracts. Our team in Germany has a lot of work to do, to scale up the execution.