Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/2023 06/Merger%20of%20Vodafone%20UK%20and%20Three%20UK…

Margherita Della Valle - Group Chief Executive, Vodafone Group Plc
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us at short notice today. I am truly excited to be sharing the news that Vodafone and Three will be merging in the UK to create a third scaled operator with a best-in-class network.
As you know, we have been working hard on this for a number of months to ensure we deliver the best possible outcome for all of our stakeholders.
I genuinely believe this deal is great for our customers, great for our country, and great for competition. The combination of Vodafone and Three will transform the experience for our millions of customers by creating a best-in-class network for coverage, speed, and reliability.
The network will be a leader in 5G with our rollout targeting fully aligned ambitions with the UK government wireless infrastructure strategy. Unleashing the power of 5G will drive innovation, economic growth and support the creation of new jobs.
I am joined by Ahmed today, who has been the CEO of Vodafone UK since 2021 and will become the CEO of the combined business. Ahmed joined Vodafone in 1999 and began his career with us, nobody knows this, I think, in customer care, which is something we are both very passionate about.
Before taking questions, we have a short presentation to outline why this is such an important transaction for all of our stakeholders, the value of the merger for our shareholders, and of course, the timeline we will be working to.
Over to Ahmed.
Ahmed Essam - CEO, Vodafone UK
Thank you, Margherita, and good morning, everyone, or good afternoon, everyone now. Margherita has just highlighted this merger is really exciting for me personally as it is great for customers, great for the country, and great for competition.
Starting with the transformation this merger brings to our customers, from day one, both Vodafone and Three's millions of customers will benefit from immediate improvements in network speed, reliability and coverage. With no change to either operator's pricing strategy this is a significant increase in value for our customers.
This also includes our strong commitments to retain all current measures to support financially vulnerable customers, including our social tariffs. The combination of our networks will also enable broader availability of fixed wireless access products, bringing fast in-home WiFi to more people.
Moving to why this is good for our country, having a better 5G network in place sooner and covering more parts of the country earlier will deliver up to £5 billion per year in UK economic
benefit by 2030, supporting the digital transformation for schools, hospitals and businesses across the nation.
And lastly, the merger is good for competition, both in mobile and broadband, and retail and wholesale.
The current structure of the UK mobile market is not sustainable. The chart presented is from Ofcom and was recently included in the government's Wireless Infrastructure Strategy. It demonstrates the very clear link between the scale and the ability of an operator to earn an acceptable return on capital.
Vodafone and Three are both subscale compared to the two leading converged operators following their own previous combinations. This has created an unequal playing field, where the two larger operators have the ability to invest alongside earning an acceptable return for their shareholders. Merging Vodafone and Three will create a new operator with sufficient scale and returns to invest and compete effectively.
Greater scale will enable us to invest over £11 billion in accelerating the rollout of 5G, which the UK desperately needs to keep pace with leading commitments with leading continents, such as North America and Asia. This will level up the digital divide for customers with reliable 5G network, with broadband coverage, enabling a national fixed wireless access offer.
mobile-to-mobilecombination is perhaps the most value-creating transaction we can pursue. Combining our infrastructure as well as back office operations enables us to lower our capital investment and operating costs, which will deliver over £700 million in annual savings by year five. Of this, around 50% is generated from bringing our networks and IT together. The net present value of these costs and CapEx synergies in total is over £7 billion.
On top of this, there are significant revenue opportunities from cross-selling. Combining the businesses will require integration costs of around £500 million over five years.
And with this, back to you Margherita to outline more information on the structure of the merger.
Margherita Della Valle - Group Chief Executive, Vodafone Group Plc
Thank you, Ahmed. Vodafone and Three are, of course, different in size with different financial profiles. Vodafone UK reported EBITDAaL is around £1.2 billion, and Three is around half that at a little over £600 million, albeit, there are some differences in accounting treatment between the two, which you can see in the press release.
To achieve our target ownership structure of 51/49, each business will contribute different amounts of debt into the new entity. Three will contribute around £1.7 billion, while we will add £4.3 billion.
The MergeCo will distribute consolidated free cash flow to its shareholders on an annual basis once the JV has reached its target leverage ratio of 2.5x. Three years after completion, then Vodafone will have the right to acquire the remaining 49%, and CK Hutchinson will have the
right to sell. There are specific mechanisms in place to ensure that this happens once the merger has been a success and created significant value.
To ensure we deliver on the exciting value creation of this merger for our customers, the country and our shareholders, we have established a comprehensive governance framework.
The Board will comprise a combination of directors appointed by Vodafone and CK Hutchison. I am delighted to say that Ahmed will be the CEO for the combined business, and that our partners at CK Hutchinson are naming Darren Purkis as CFO.
Following completion, the combined business will receive a package of best-in-class services from Vodafone Group, including procurement, technology services and Vodafone business products.
The combined business will be consolidated by Vodafone, and the transaction will be broadly neutral to our leverage and will be free cash flow accretive from the fourth full year onwards.
Some summary financial information is presented here with further detail in the appendices and in the full announcement this morning.
We expect the transaction to be completed by the end of 2024, and the transaction is subject to certain regulatory conditions, including clearance from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority and approval under the UK National Security and Investment Act.
A key part of the timetable is going to be shareholder approvals from both Vodafone's and Hutchinson's shareholders. We expect to publish a circular for our shareholders later this year, to the extent that one will be required at the time.
Now before opening up to your questions, I want to close by reiterating how important this merger is for our customers, the country and for our competition.
The combination of Vodafone and Three will transform the experience of our customers by creating a best-in-class nationwide network for coverage, speed and reliability. The network will also enable the UK to be a leader in 5G fully in line with the government's Wireless Infrastructure Strategy. Unleashing the power of 5G will drive innovation, economic growth, and support the creation of new jobs.
The merger will also support competition, bringing together two subscale operators with returns below cost of capital, and creating a third scaled challenger that can compete effectively in both mobile and broadband as well as retail and wholesale markets.
And finally, this transaction will generate significant efficiencies and create substantial value for our shareholders.
Thank you for your time. And we can now open up to the first question.
Maurice Patrick (Barclays): If I could just get you to talk a little about potential remedies and your view on that. Maybe you will say it is early, but I think it is quite important when you look at the history of consolidation in Europe over the last decade or so, you have often seen companies promised large remedies, but then naturally the net result is a lot lower because the market gets ruined by remedies. You obviously felt the harsh end of that in Italy and Spain yourselves. So I guess as you make your pitch towards the CMA, I can see your pitch is about better for the UK and better for customers, but what assurances can you give that you are not going to risk giving away so much value via remedies that will actually make this a value destructive deal?
Margherita Della Valle: Thank you, Maurice. I would say a very important statement that we are making today, you will have seen it in our press release, is that fundamentally this transaction is very good for competition. And maybe I will let Ahmed articulate that. Let me add that I think that the market has significantly changed; the telco world has significantly changed since the last decision in this respect, and maybe I can build a little bit on that.
But first, Ahmed, why is this a good deal for competition in the UK?
Ahmed Essam: So we believe it is a very strong deal to competition because first of all, from day one, customers will be getting much better quality for what is the same price. We also believe that the investment that will go into creating a world-class network in the UK will deliver this quality to our customers, but also to our wholesale partners. So MVNOs out in the market will have access to what is better quality networks than only being limited to a duopoly.
The third thing is we operate in a market today, as Ofcom highlighted in its support, that has two subscale players, not making enough return. If the case is really there for the UK to accelerate on the investment and deliver on the 5G ambition, we can provide the third scaled player that will be able to effectively compete with the two scaled players.
There is also a case around accelerating the deployment of fixed wireless access, which is, I would say, a very important product from a fixed broadband perspective into a wide community in the market.
The last and final point is, I mean, I operate in the market today and I see how competitive the market is. And the market is definitely not limited to four key players; there are a number of MVNOs who have managed to achieve scale, and are very competitive with very low barriers of entry to the market. The share of MVNOs in the market today is north of 16.5% within the mobile market landscape.
Margherita Della Valle: Yes. And I think this is a real important point when you compare the decisions that have to be taken today, with the decisions which were taken five plus years ago. As you know better than anyone, the telecom market is very different today and it is split in two layers. One of these layers is the one of MVNOs, which have multiplied the level of competition in the retail space. And this is very different from where we were a few years ago.
Today, if you are an MVNO, ultimately 90% of the MVNO traffic in the UK is taken up by the two scaled networks of our competitors. Tomorrow, we create these third challenges, and