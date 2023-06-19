Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/2023 06/Merger%20of%20Vodafone%20UK%20and%20Three%20UK…

Merger of Vodafone UK and Three UK Wednesday, 14th June 2023

Introduction

Margherita Della Valle - Group Chief Executive, Vodafone Group Plc

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us at short notice today. I am truly excited to be sharing the news that Vodafone and Three will be merging in the UK to create a third scaled operator with a best-in-class network.

[Slide 2: Vodafone UK + Three UK]

As you know, we have been working hard on this for a number of months to ensure we deliver the best possible outcome for all of our stakeholders.

I genuinely believe this deal is great for our customers, great for our country, and great for competition. The combination of Vodafone and Three will transform the experience for our millions of customers by creating a best-in-class network for coverage, speed, and reliability.

The network will be a leader in 5G with our rollout targeting fully aligned ambitions with the UK government wireless infrastructure strategy. Unleashing the power of 5G will drive innovation, economic growth and support the creation of new jobs.

I am joined by Ahmed today, who has been the CEO of Vodafone UK since 2021 and will become the CEO of the combined business. Ahmed joined Vodafone in 1999 and began his career with us, nobody knows this, I think, in customer care, which is something we are both very passionate about.

Before taking questions, we have a short presentation to outline why this is such an important transaction for all of our stakeholders, the value of the merger for our shareholders, and of course, the timeline we will be working to.

Over to Ahmed.

Presentation

Ahmed Essam - CEO, Vodafone UK

Thank you, Margherita, and good morning, everyone, or good afternoon, everyone now. Margherita has just highlighted this merger is really exciting for me personally as it is great for customers, great for the country, and great for competition.

[Slide 3: Great for customers, country & competition]

Starting with the transformation this merger brings to our customers, from day one, both Vodafone and Three's millions of customers will benefit from immediate improvements in network speed, reliability and coverage. With no change to either operator's pricing strategy this is a significant increase in value for our customers.

This also includes our strong commitments to retain all current measures to support financially vulnerable customers, including our social tariffs. The combination of our networks will also enable broader availability of fixed wireless access products, bringing fast in-home WiFi to more people.

Moving to why this is good for our country, having a better 5G network in place sooner and covering more parts of the country earlier will deliver up to £5 billion per year in UK economic