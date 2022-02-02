Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/result_document/q3 fy22/Vodafone FY22 Q3 Presentation…

Vodafone Group Plc
Q3 FY22 Trading Update
2 February 2022
Our strategy ⫶ Stable growth in Europe and Africa to drive returns
Vision
Strategy
Medium-term ambition
The new generation connectivity & digital services provider
for Europe & Africa, enabling an inclusive & sustainable digital society
Deep &
Best connectivity
Leading
24
hr
Outstanding
trusted
products &
innovation in
digital
customer
services
digital services
experiences
relationships
Enabled
Simplified &
Social Contract
Leading gigabit
through
most efficient
shaping the
Group scale
operator
digital society
networks
& expertise
Revenue
+
Adjusted EBITDAaL1
Adjusted FCF2
Leverage
ROCE3 > WACC
Growth in both
Mid-single digit growth
2.5-3.0x range
Min. dividend 9c p.a.
Europe & Africa
Medium-term ambition based on prevailing
Q3 FY22 Trading Update
1Adjusted EBITDAaL is equivalent to prior year definition & calculation of Adjusted EBITDA
2
2Adjusted FCF is free cash flow before spectrum payments, restructuring costs & Vantage Towers growth capex
assessment of global economic outlook in February 2022
2 February 2022
3Pre-tax controlled ROCE
Highlights ⫶ Good financial performance, in line with expectations
Group Service Revenue YoY growth
2-year organic service revenue growth trend1
Group
Europe
3.3%
2.4%
2.7%
3.1%
2.0%
0.8%
1.2%
0.4%
0.3%
-0.4%
1.1%
0.5%
-0.6%
-1.1%
-1.5%
-1.8%
-2.5%
-3.2%
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
FY21
FY22
Q3 FY22 Trading Update
1QoQ organic service revenue growth over two-year period
3
2 February 2022
Q3 performance ⫶ Continued growth across all customer segments
| Growth in Europe
| Growth in Business
| Growth in Africa
Service revenue growth1
Europe mobile contract net adds
1.1%
332
289
333
0.3%
0.5%
127
-1.1%
-5
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
FY21
FY22
Service revenue growth2
IoT growth
IoT SIM net additions (m)
IoT service revenue growth
9.9%
22.3%
17.9%
13.1%
5.2%
2.7%
0.7%
0.0%
0.1%
0.6%
5.9
5.1
6.6
5.8
6.0
Service revenue growth4
Financial customers & M-Pesa growth
7.3%
7.9%
Financial services customers5
M-Pesa quarterly transaction value (€bn)
4.4%
62.9
63.2
65.2
72.3
78.8
3.3%
3.1%
60.1
61.5
63.3
61.9
1Europe includes all segments | 2Total Vodafone Business growth | 3Growth for Vodacom South Africa |
4
4Growth for Vodacom Group | 5Africa including 100% Safaricom
Growth in Germany ⫶ Consistent financial performance
Service revenue
Market and our performance
growth
30%
Group Service Revenue
+1.1%
Germany
(Q2 +1.0%)
Service revenue growth (%)
1.8%
1.9%
1.5%
1.2%
1.4%
1.0%
retail
organic
Net additions ('000)
DSL net adds
Cable net adds
Mobile contract net adds
99
81
70
98
1.7%
53
46
33
19
-42
-21
-26
-22
-20
-27
5
