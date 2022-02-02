Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/result_document/q3 fy22/Vodafone FY22 Q3 Presentation…

Log in
Vodafone Group Plc

Q3 FY22 Trading Update

2 February 2022

02/02/2022 | 02:09am EST
Vodafone Group Plc

Q3 FY22 Trading Update

2 February 2022

Our strategy Stable growth in Europe and Africa to drive returns

Vision

Strategy

Medium-term ambition

The new generation connectivity & digital services provider

for Europe & Africa, enabling an inclusive & sustainable digital society

Deep &

Best connectivity

Leading

24

hr

Outstanding

trusted

products &

innovation in

digital

customer

services

digital services

experiences

relationships

Enabled

Simplified &

Social Contract

Leading gigabit

through

most efficient

shaping the

Group scale

operator

digital society

networks

& expertise

Revenue

+

Adjusted EBITDAaL1

+

Adjusted FCF2

+

Leverage

ROCE3 > WACC

Growth in both

Mid-single digit growth

Mid-single digit growth

2.5-3.0x range

Min. dividend 9c p.a.

Europe & Africa

Medium-term ambition based on prevailing

Q3 FY22 Trading Update

1Adjusted EBITDAaL is equivalent to prior year definition & calculation of Adjusted EBITDA

2

2Adjusted FCF is free cash flow before spectrum payments, restructuring costs & Vantage Towers growth capex

assessment of global economic outlook in February 2022

2 February 2022

3Pre-tax controlled ROCE

Highlights Good financial performance, in line with expectations

Group Service Revenue YoY growth

2-year organic service revenue growth trend1

Group

Europe

Group

Europe

3.3%

2.4%

2.7%

3.1%

2.4%

2.0%

2.0%

0.8%

1.2%

0.4%

0.3%

-0.4%

1.1%

0.3%

0.5%

-0.6%

-1.1%

-1.1%

-1.5%

-1.5%

-1.5%

-1.8%

-2.5%

-3.2%

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

  • Good service revenue trend, especially given increase in prior year comparative
  • Growth in both Europe and Africa
  • Consistent performance in Germany, Q3: +1.1%
  • 2-yearorganic service revenue demonstrates improving underlying trend
  • Greater rate of improvement in Q3 (+ 1.1bps QoQ), with Europe +90bps

Q3 FY22 Trading Update

1QoQ organic service revenue growth over two-year period

3

2 February 2022

Q3 performance Continued growth across all customer segments

| Growth in Europe

  • Sustainable service revenue growth
  • Good trend despite tougher prior year comparison
  • Similar commercial performance QoQ

| Growth in Business

  • Strong growth in digital services
  • Mobile demand normalising post pandemic
  • EU recovery fund - SME plans commencing

| Growth in Africa

  • Strong service revenue growth
  • South Africa reaccelerating in Q3
  • Financial services revenue growth +11.7%3

Service revenue growth1

Europe mobile contract net adds

1.1%

332

289

333

0.3%

0.5%

127

-1.1%

-1.1%

-5

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

Service revenue growth2

IoT growth

IoT SIM net additions (m)

IoT service revenue growth

9.9%

22.3%

17.9%

13.1%

5.2%

2.7%

0.7%

0.0%

0.1%

0.6%

5.9

5.1

6.6

5.8

6.0

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

Service revenue growth4

Financial customers & M-Pesa growth

7.3%

7.9%

Financial services customers5

M-Pesa quarterly transaction value (€bn)

4.4%

62.9

63.2

65.2

72.3

78.8

3.3%

3.1%

60.1

61.5

63.3

61.9

65.2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

Q3 FY22 Trading Update

1Europe includes all segments | 2Total Vodafone Business growth | 3Growth for Vodacom South Africa |

4

2 February 2022

4Growth for Vodacom Group | 5Africa including 100% Safaricom

Growth in Germany Consistent financial performance

Service revenue

Market and our performance

growth

30%

Group Service Revenue

+1.1%

Germany

(Q2 +1.0%)

  • Similar service revenue trends quarter-on-quarter
    • acceleration in Business
    • continued broadband ARPU growth
    • lower variable call usage vs prior year
  • Mobile: Reacceleration of commercial performance including strong demand in Business
  • Fixed: Impacted by resurgence of COVID (customer footfall 50% below pre-pandemic levels in Dec), and operational challenges related to compliance with new Telecom law

Service revenue growth (%)

1.8%

1.9%

1.5%

1.2%

1.4%

1.0%

retail

organic

Net additions ('000)

DSL net adds

Cable net adds

Mobile contract net adds

99

81

70

98

1.5%

1.7%

53

46

33

19

1.0%

1.1%

-42

-21

-26

-21

-22

-20

-27

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

Q3 FY22 Trading Update

5

2 February 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 07:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
