  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Vodafone Group Plc
  News
  Summary
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/result_document/q3 fy22/Vodafone FY22 Q3 Trading Updat…

02/02/2022 | 02:09am EST
Vodafone Group Plc Q3 FY22 trading update

2 February 2022

Good performance in line with expectations and on track to meet FY22 guidance

  • Group service revenue growth of 2.7%* (Q2: 2.4%*) with growth in both Europe and Africa
  • Good service revenue growth trend, especially given increase in prior year comparative
  • Consistent service revenue growth in Germany of 1.1%* (Q2: 1.0%*)

Q3 performance summary

Q3 FY22

Q3 FY21

Reported

Organic

€m

€m

growth %

growth %1

Service revenue

9,647

9,357

3.1

2.7

- of which Germany

2,936

2,912

0.8

1.1

Other revenue

2,037

1,844

Total revenue

11,684

11,201

4.3

3.7

1. Organic growth is a non-GAAP measure. All amounts marked in the commentary with an "*" represent organic growth. See page 8.

  • Good growth in Africa, and successful launch of our VodaPay 'super-app' with over 1.4 million downloads
  • Vodafone Business service revenue growth of 0.6%*, with IoT and cloud & security growing double digits
  • Reaffirming FY22 guidance with Adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be between €15.2 - €15.4 billion and Adjusted free cash flow of at least €5.3 billion

Nick Read, Group Chief Executive, commented:

"Our team has delivered another solid quarter, demonstrating the sustainability of our growth strategy and medium- term ambition. This performance keeps us firmly on track to deliver FY22 results in line with the higher guidance we set out in November.

We remain focused on our operational priorities to strengthen commercial momentum in Germany, accelerate our transformation in Spain and position Vodafone Business to maximise EU recovery funding opportunities. We are also committed to creating value for our shareholders through proactive portfolio actions and continuing to improve returns at pace."

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Investors.vodafone.com

Vodafone.com/media/contact

ir@vodafone.co.uk

GroupMedia@vodafone.com

Registered Office: Vodafone House, The Connection, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 2FN, England. Registered in England No. 1833679

A webcast Q&A session will be held at 10am on 2 February 2022. The webcast and supporting information can be accessed at investors.vodafone.com

Vodafone Group Plc Q3 FY22 trading update

Operating review A new generation connectivity & digital services provider

Our vision is to become a new generation connectivity and digital services provider for Europe and Africa, enabling an inclusive and sustainable digital society. We continue to make progress on the next phase of our strategy, and we are focused on three customer commitments and three enabling strategies, all of which work together towards realising our vision.

We believe that Vodafone has a significant role to play in contributing to the societies in which we operate and we have made further progress with respect to our purpose strategy during the quarter, with our new ethnic diversity targets summarised on page 3.

Customer commitments

Enabling strategies

Best connectivity products and services

Simplified and most efficient operator

Leading innovation in digital services

Social contract shaping the digital society

Outstanding digital experiences

Leading gigabit networks

Customer commitments

Units

Q3 FY22

Q3 FY21

Best connectivity products & services

Europe mobile contract customers1

million

66.3

65.4

Europe broadband customers1

million

25.7

25.5

Europe Consumer converged customers1

million

8.6

7.7

Europe mobile contract customer churn

%

13.7

15.0

Africa mobile customers2

million

187.8

175.4

Africa data users2

million

89.8

85.8

Business service revenue growth*

%

0.6

0.7

Leading innovation in digital services

Europe TV subscribers1

million

22.1

22.3

IoT SIM connections

million

142

118

Africa M-Pesa customers2

million

51.3

47.0

Africa M-Pesa transaction volume2

billion

5.3

4.2

Outstanding digital experiences

Digital channel sales mix3

%

27

26

End-to-end TOBi completion rate4 5

%

47

35

1. Including 100% VodafoneZiggo | 2. Africa including 100% Safaricom | 3. Based on Germany, Italy, UK, Spain only | 4. Group excluding Egypt | 5. Defined as percentage of total customer contacts resolved without human interaction through TOBi

Further detailed information on our strategy can be found through the following links:

Resource

Link

Second phase of strategy

vodafone.com/ar2021

Digital services & outstanding experience

investors.vodafone.com/digital-services

Leading gigabit networks

investors.vodafone.com/vtbriefing

Vodafone Business

investors.vodafone.com/vbbriefing

Vantage Towers

vantagetowers.com

2

Vodafone Group Plc Q3 FY22 trading update

Consumer Europe (52% of service revenue)

In Europe, we are a leading converged connectivity provider with over 114 million mobile connections, 143 million marketable NGN broadband homes, and 8.6 million fully converged customers. We cover 98% of the population in the markets we operate in with 4G, and we have launched 5G in 274 cities in 11 markets in Europe. We have achieved this leading position by focusing on our core fixed and mobile connectivity. We are enhancing our products through capacity and speed upgrades, unlimited mobile plans, a distinct tiered branding hierarchy and convergent product bundles.

Consumer Africa and Turkey (16% of service revenue)

In Africa, we are the leading provider of mobile data and mobile payment services. Including Safaricom, we have over 187 million mobile customers in 8 African markets, which represent over 40% of Africa's total gross domestic product. We cover 66% of the population in the same markets in which we operate with 4G services.

During the quarter, our M-Pesa financial services platform grew strongly, and the platform processed 5.3 billion transactions, an increase of 26% year-on-year. The VodaPay 'super-app' launched in South Africa in October 2021, and reached over 1.4 million downloads and more than 1.0 million registered users by the end of Q3.

Vodafone Business (27% of service revenue)

Vodafone Business is a key growth driver for the Group, with unique scale and capabilities; strong operating momentum and a clear growth pathway.

We are working to maximise the opportunities available for Vodafone Business from EU recovery funding programmes, including the Recovery & Resilience facility, which combines €386 billion of loans and €338 billion of grants available to European Union Member States. Our plans focus on five core cross-market opportunities: digitalisation of SMEs; eHealth investments; smart cities; digital initiatives for a greener Europe; and connected education. We have an attractive and relevant suite of products and services designed to access funding opportunities available.

Our purpose We connect for a better future

We have continued to make further progress with respect to our purpose strategy during the quarter, and a full update of our progress will be set out in our FY22 Annual Report.

Our ambition is to be a company with a global workforce that reflects the customers, communities and businesses we serve, as well as the wider societies in which we operate. To better understand representation and inform our diversity and inclusion programmes, we launched a campaign called '#CountMeIn' in November 2020, which encourages employees to voluntarily self-declare their diversity demographics in line with local privacy and legal requirements. The data from this campaign has formed the basis for new ethnic diversity targets, which were announced in December 2021 and are summarised below.

  • Group1: By 2030, 25% of our global senior leadership team (encompassing 160 of our most senior leaders in Europe & Africa) will come from ethnically diverse backgrounds. This compares to 18% in December 2021.
  • UK: By 2025, 20% of UK-based senior leadership and management will come from Black, Asian, or other diverse ethnicities, with 4% to be Black. This compares to 16% and 1% respectively in December 2021.
  • South Africa: By 2030, 75% of South African-based senior leadership and management will come from ethnically diverse backgrounds. This compares to 63% in December 2021.

Our new targets are supported by a wider action and awareness plan that aims to achieve greater workplace inclusion through allyship and anti-racism. More information can be found here: vodafone.com/news/inclusion/vodafone- new-targets-increase-ethnic-diversity

Note:

1. Excluding Egypt

3

Vodafone Group Plc Q3 FY22 trading update

Performance review Good performance in line with expectations

  • Group service revenue growth of 2.7%* (Q2: 2.4%*) with growth in both Europe and Africa
  • Good service revenue growth trend, especially given increase in prior year comparative
  • Consistent service revenue growth in Germany of 1.1%* (Q2: 1.0%*)
  • Reaffirming FY22 guidance with Adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be between €15.2 - €15.4 billion and Adjusted free cash flow of at least €5.3 billion

Organic growth

All amounts marked with an "*" in the commentary represent organic growth which presents performance on a comparable basis, excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, mergers and acquisitions and other adjustments to improve the comparability of results between periods. When calculating organic growth, the FY21 results for Vantage Towers have been adjusted to reflect a full year of operation on a pro forma basis in order to be comparable to FY22. Organic growth figures are non-GAAP measures. See non-GAAP measures on page 8 for more information.

Segmental reporting

Following the IPO of Vantage Towers A.G. in March 2021, the business is a new reporting segment for the year ending 31 March 2022 ('FY22'). Comparative information for the year ended 31 March 2021 has not been re-presented. Total revenue is unaffected because charges from Vantage Towers A.G. to operating companies are eliminated on consolidation. The segmental results of Vantage Towers A.G. include the contribution from Cornerstone Technologies Infrastructure Limited as a joint operation with Telefonica in the UK.

Geographic performance summary

Other

Other

Vantage

Common

Elimi-

Germany

Italy

UK

Spain

Europe

Vodacom

Markets

Towers

Functions

nations

Group

Q3 FY22

Service revenue

2,936

1,107

1,292

940

1,257

1,172

867

-

136

(60)

9,647

Other revenue

437

149

445

137

190

354

105

312

213

(305)

2,037

Total revenue (m)

3,373

1,256

1,737

1,077

1,447

1,526

972

312

349

(365)

11,684

Organic service

1.1%

(1.3)%

0.9%

(1.6)%

2.9%

4.4%

19.8%

-

2.7%

revenue growth (%)1

Q3 FY21

Service revenue

2,912

1,125

1,216

957

1,215

1,056

806

-

115

(45)

9,357

Other revenue

423

139

380

102

207

296

117

-

223

(43)

1,844

Total revenue (€m)

3,335

1,264

1,596

1,059

1,422

1,352

923

-

338

(88)

11,201

Downloadable performance information is available at: https://investors.vodafone.com/reports-information/results-reports-presentations

FY21

FY22

Organic service revenue growth %1

Q1

Q2

H1

Q3

Q4

H2

Total

Q1

Q2

H1

Q3

Germany

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

1.0

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.4

1.0

1.2

1.1

Italy

(6.5)

(8.0)

(7.2)

(7.8)

(7.8)

(7.8)

(7.5)

(3.6)

(1.4)

(2.5)

(1.3)

UK

(1.9)

(0.5)

(1.2)

(0.4)

(0.6)

(0.5)

(0.8)

2.5

0.6

1.2

0.9

Spain

(6.9)

(1.8)

(4.4)

(1.1)

(1.3)

(1.2)

(2.8)

0.8

(1.9)

(0.6)

(1.6)

Other Europe

(3.1)

(1.8)

(2.4)

(0.7)

(0.2)

(0.4)

(1.4)

4.2

2.4

3.3

2.9

Vodacom

1.5

3.2

2.3

3.3

7.3

5.3

3.9

7.9

3.1

5.4

4.4

Other Markets

9.1

9.0

9.0

12.3

13.1

12.7

10.8

18.4

19.7

19.1

19.8

Vantage Towers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Group

(1.3)

(0.4)

(0.8)

0.4

0.8

0.6

(0.1)

3.3

2.4

2.8

2.7

Note:

1. Organic service revenue growth is a non-GAAP measure. See page 8 for more information.

4

Vodafone Group Plc Q3 FY22 trading update

Germany Consistent service revenue growth

Service revenue increased by 1.1%* (Q2: 1.0%*). Quarterly trends remained broadly similar to Q2 FY22, as acceleration in Business was partially offset by lower variable call usage revenue. Retail service revenue grew by 1.7%* (Q2: 1.5%*).

Fixed service revenue increased by 0.7%* (Q2: 1.2%*) driven by continued broadband ARPU growth. This growth reflected lower variable call usage revenue following an increase last year during the lockdown. Retail activity continued to be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with restrictions tightened during the quarter. The improving trends reversed in December, and customer footfall was 50% below pre-pandemic levels. We added 19,000 cable customers in Q3, and we lost 22,000 DSL broadband customers in the quarter. Fixed commercial performance was also impacted by specific operational challenges related to compliance with new telecommunications law, which came into effect in December 2021. Half of our cable broadband customers now subscribe to speeds of at least 250Mbps, and Gigabit speeds are available to 23.7 million households across our hybrid fibre cable network.

We continued to accelerate convergence penetration following a successful campaign, and our converged customer base increased by 238,000 to over 2.2 million Consumer converged accounts. Our TV customer base declined by 75,000 reflecting lower commercial activity, following the end of our successful '12-month for free' promotion in September.

Mobile service revenue increased by 1.7%* (Q2: 0.8%*), driven by customer base and ARPU growth. The quarter-on- quarter improvement was due to the reacceleration in our commercial performance, as well as strong Business demand. We added 70,000 contract customers in the quarter, with strong demand from business and public sector customers. Contract customer loyalty rates remained broadly stable year-on-year, and loyalty rates in the Business segment reached an all-time high, with churn at 7.5%. We added a further 378,000 IoT connections in the quarter, supported by strong demand from the automotive sector.

Italy, UK, Spain and Other Europe Similar trends quarter-on-quarter

Italy

Service revenue declined by 1.3%* (Q2: -1.4%*) as a result of continued price pressure. The stable quarterly trend reflected a full quarter's contribution from the PostePay MVNO migration and good commercial momentum in fixed, offset by lower incoming revenue following the increase during the COVID-19 lockdown in the prior year.

In mobile, competitive dynamics remained broadly similar in the quarter. Despite continued pricing pressure, market mobile number portability ('MNP') volumes were 17% lower than in the prior year period. Our second brand 'ho.' continued to grow, with 65,000 net additions and now has 2.7 million customers.

We added 31,000 broadband customers, and we now have a customer base of over 3 million. We also added 24,000 fixed-wireless access customers in the period, which are included in our mobile customer base. Our total Consumer converged customer base is 1.2 million, an increase of 14,000 during the quarter, and 49% of our broadband customer base is converged.

Through our own next generation network and partnership with Open Fiber, our broadband services are now available to almost 9 million households. We also cover 4.3 million households and businesses with fixed-wireless access, offering speeds of up to 100Mbps.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 07:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
