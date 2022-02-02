Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/result_document/q3 fy22/Vodafone FY22 Q3 Trading Updat…

Vodafone Group Plc ⫶ Q3 FY22 trading update 2 February 2022 Good performance in line with expectations and on track to meet FY22 guidance Group service revenue growth of 2.7%* (Q2: 2.4%*) with growth in both Europe and Africa

Good service revenue growth trend, especially given increase in prior year comparative

Consistent service revenue growth in Germany of 1.1%* (Q2: 1.0%*) Q3 performance summary Q3 FY22 Q3 FY21 Reported Organic €m €m growth % growth %1 Service revenue 9,647 9,357 3.1 2.7 - of which Germany 2,936 2,912 0.8 1.1 Other revenue 2,037 1,844 Total revenue 11,684 11,201 4.3 3.7 1. Organic growth is a non-GAAP measure. All amounts marked in the commentary with an "*" represent organic growth. See page 8. Good growth in Africa, and successful launch of our VodaPay 'super-app' with over 1.4 million downloads

'super-app' with over 1.4 million downloads Vodafone Business service revenue growth of 0.6%*, with IoT and cloud & security growing double digits

Nick Read, Group Chief Executive, commented: "Our team has delivered another solid quarter, demonstrating the sustainability of our growth strategy and medium- term ambition. This performance keeps us firmly on track to deliver FY22 results in line with the higher guidance we set out in November. We remain focused on our operational priorities to strengthen commercial momentum in Germany, accelerate our transformation in Spain and position Vodafone Business to maximise EU recovery funding opportunities. We are also committed to creating value for our shareholders through proactive portfolio actions and continuing to improve returns at pace."

Vodafone Group Plc ⫶ Q3 FY22 trading update Operating review ⫶ A new generation connectivity & digital services provider Our vision is to become a new generation connectivity and digital services provider for Europe and Africa, enabling an inclusive and sustainable digital society. We continue to make progress on the next phase of our strategy, and we are focused on three customer commitments and three enabling strategies, all of which work together towards realising our vision. We believe that Vodafone has a significant role to play in contributing to the societies in which we operate and we have made further progress with respect to our purpose strategy during the quarter, with our new ethnic diversity targets summarised on page 3. Customer commitments Enabling strategies • Best connectivity products and services • Simplified and most efficient operator • Leading innovation in digital services • Social contract shaping the digital society • Outstanding digital experiences • Leading gigabit networks Customer commitments Units Q3 FY22 Q3 FY21 Best connectivity products & services Europe mobile contract customers1 million 66.3 65.4 Europe broadband customers1 million 25.7 25.5 Europe Consumer converged customers1 million 8.6 7.7 Europe mobile contract customer churn % 13.7 15.0 Africa mobile customers2 million 187.8 175.4 Africa data users2 million 89.8 85.8 Business service revenue growth* % 0.6 0.7 Leading innovation in digital services Europe TV subscribers1 million 22.1 22.3 IoT SIM connections million 142 118 Africa M-Pesa customers2 million 51.3 47.0 Africa M-Pesa transaction volume2 billion 5.3 4.2 Outstanding digital experiences Digital channel sales mix3 % 27 26 End-to-end TOBi completion rate4 5 % 47 35 1. Including 100% VodafoneZiggo | 2. Africa including 100% Safaricom | 3. Based on Germany, Italy, UK, Spain only | 4. Group excluding Egypt | 5. Defined as percentage of total customer contacts resolved without human interaction through TOBi Further detailed information on our strategy can be found through the following links: Resource Link Second phase of strategy vodafone.com/ar2021 Digital services & outstanding experience investors.vodafone.com/digital-services Leading gigabit networks investors.vodafone.com/vtbriefing Vodafone Business investors.vodafone.com/vbbriefing Vantage Towers vantagetowers.com 2

Vodafone Group Plc ⫶ Q3 FY22 trading update Consumer ⫶ Europe (52% of service revenue) In Europe, we are a leading converged connectivity provider with over 114 million mobile connections, 143 million marketable NGN broadband homes, and 8.6 million fully converged customers. We cover 98% of the population in the markets we operate in with 4G, and we have launched 5G in 274 cities in 11 markets in Europe. We have achieved this leading position by focusing on our core fixed and mobile connectivity. We are enhancing our products through capacity and speed upgrades, unlimited mobile plans, a distinct tiered branding hierarchy and convergent product bundles. Consumer ⫶ Africa and Turkey (16% of service revenue) In Africa, we are the leading provider of mobile data and mobile payment services. Including Safaricom, we have over 187 million mobile customers in 8 African markets, which represent over 40% of Africa's total gross domestic product. We cover 66% of the population in the same markets in which we operate with 4G services. During the quarter, our M-Pesa financial services platform grew strongly, and the platform processed 5.3 billion transactions, an increase of 26% year-on-year. The VodaPay 'super-app' launched in South Africa in October 2021, and reached over 1.4 million downloads and more than 1.0 million registered users by the end of Q3. Vodafone Business (27% of service revenue) Vodafone Business is a key growth driver for the Group, with unique scale and capabilities; strong operating momentum and a clear growth pathway. We are working to maximise the opportunities available for Vodafone Business from EU recovery funding programmes, including the Recovery & Resilience facility, which combines €386 billion of loans and €338 billion of grants available to European Union Member States. Our plans focus on five core cross-market opportunities: digitalisation of SMEs; eHealth investments; smart cities; digital initiatives for a greener Europe; and connected education. We have an attractive and relevant suite of products and services designed to access funding opportunities available. Our purpose ⫶ We connect for a better future We have continued to make further progress with respect to our purpose strategy during the quarter, and a full update of our progress will be set out in our FY22 Annual Report. Our ambition is to be a company with a global workforce that reflects the customers, communities and businesses we serve, as well as the wider societies in which we operate. To better understand representation and inform our diversity and inclusion programmes, we launched a campaign called '#CountMeIn' in November 2020, which encourages employees to voluntarily self-declare their diversity demographics in line with local privacy and legal requirements. The data from this campaign has formed the basis for new ethnic diversity targets, which were announced in December 2021 and are summarised below. Group 1 : By 2030, 25% of our global senior leadership team (encompassing 160 of our most senior leaders in Europe & Africa) will come from ethnically diverse backgrounds. This compares to 18% in December 2021.

: By 2030, 25% of our global senior leadership team (encompassing 160 of our most senior leaders in Europe & Africa) will come from ethnically diverse backgrounds. This compares to 18% in December 2021. UK : By 2025, 20% of UK-based senior leadership and management will come from Black, Asian, or other diverse ethnicities, with 4% to be Black. This compares to 16% and 1% respectively in December 2021.

: By 2025, 20% of UK-based senior leadership and management will come from Black, Asian, or other diverse ethnicities, with 4% to be Black. This compares to 16% and 1% respectively in December 2021. South Africa : By 2030, 75% of South African-based senior leadership and management will come from ethnically diverse backgrounds. This compares to 63% in December 2021. Our new targets are supported by a wider action and awareness plan that aims to achieve greater workplace inclusion through allyship and anti-racism. More information can be found here: vodafone.com/news/inclusion/vodafone- new-targets-increase-ethnic-diversity Note: 1. Excluding Egypt 3

Reaffirming FY22 guidance with Adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be between €15.2 - €15.4 billion and Adjusted free cash flow of at least €5.3 billion Organic growth All amounts marked with an "*" in the commentary represent organic growth which presents performance on a comparable basis, excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, mergers and acquisitions and other adjustments to improve the comparability of results between periods. When calculating organic growth, the FY21 results for Vantage Towers have been adjusted to reflect a full year of operation on a pro forma basis in order to be comparable to FY22. Organic growth figures are non-GAAP measures. See non-GAAP measures on page 8 for more information. Segmental reporting Following the IPO of Vantage Towers A.G. in March 2021, the business is a new reporting segment for the year ending 31 March 2022 ('FY22'). Comparative information for the year ended 31 March 2021 has not been re-presented. Total revenue is unaffected because charges from Vantage Towers A.G. to operating companies are eliminated on consolidation. The segmental results of Vantage Towers A.G. include the contribution from Cornerstone Technologies Infrastructure Limited as a joint operation with Telefonica in the UK. Geographic performance summary Other Other Vantage Common Elimi- Germany Italy UK Spain Europe Vodacom Markets Towers Functions nations Group Q3 FY22 Service revenue 2,936 1,107 1,292 940 1,257 1,172 867 - 136 (60) 9,647 Other revenue 437 149 445 137 190 354 105 312 213 (305) 2,037 Total revenue (€m) 3,373 1,256 1,737 1,077 1,447 1,526 972 312 349 (365) 11,684 Organic service 1.1% (1.3)% 0.9% (1.6)% 2.9% 4.4% 19.8% - 2.7% revenue growth (%)1 Q3 FY21 Service revenue 2,912 1,125 1,216 957 1,215 1,056 806 - 115 (45) 9,357 Other revenue 423 139 380 102 207 296 117 - 223 (43) 1,844 Total revenue (€m) 3,335 1,264 1,596 1,059 1,422 1,352 923 - 338 (88) 11,201 Downloadable performance information is available at: https://investors.vodafone.com/reports-information/results-reports-presentations FY21 FY22 Organic service revenue growth %1 Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q4 H2 Total Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Germany - (0.1) (0.1) 1.0 1.2 1.1 0.5 1.4 1.0 1.2 1.1 Italy (6.5) (8.0) (7.2) (7.8) (7.8) (7.8) (7.5) (3.6) (1.4) (2.5) (1.3) UK (1.9) (0.5) (1.2) (0.4) (0.6) (0.5) (0.8) 2.5 0.6 1.2 0.9 Spain (6.9) (1.8) (4.4) (1.1) (1.3) (1.2) (2.8) 0.8 (1.9) (0.6) (1.6) Other Europe (3.1) (1.8) (2.4) (0.7) (0.2) (0.4) (1.4) 4.2 2.4 3.3 2.9 Vodacom 1.5 3.2 2.3 3.3 7.3 5.3 3.9 7.9 3.1 5.4 4.4 Other Markets 9.1 9.0 9.0 12.3 13.1 12.7 10.8 18.4 19.7 19.1 19.8 Vantage Towers - - - - - - - - - - - Group (1.3) (0.4) (0.8) 0.4 0.8 0.6 (0.1) 3.3 2.4 2.8 2.7 Note: 1. Organic service revenue growth is a non-GAAP measure. See page 8 for more information. 4