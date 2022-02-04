Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/result_document/q3 fy22/Vodafone Q3 FY22 Trading Updat…

Vodafone Q3 FY22 Trading Update Live Q&A Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

saw the announcement of our restructuring in quarter three and we moved to a fully franchised model within our retail estate and have had a series of initiatives with the government to improve the economics for the sector. In EU recovery funds we are very much focused on positioning ourselves as Vodafone Business, which is about 30% of the Group, to capture those opportunities.

Turning to the strategic portfolio priorities, we have made very good progress in terms of Egypt moving into Vodacom. It got unanimous approval by the minority shareholders and we are on track to conclude that by March. In terms of the other two activities they are primarily what we are doing in terms of further activities around Vantage Towers and moving to a potential industrial merger, continuing to advance those conversations. As we are the second one, which is in-market consolidation. Now clearly there is not much we can say about those in-market consolidation activities but I just want you to know that we are very proactive, we are very pragmatic and we are getting good engagement from our counterparties to advance this moving forward. Our goal is just to ensure that we have a set of strong assets in healthy markets delivering strong returns for our shareholders.

On that I will open to Q&A.

Q&A

David Wright (Bank of America Merrill Lynch): Nick, I just want to try and extend a little on those final comments and I appreciate that there is a lot you cannot surely say but just regarding pragmatism I think one thing you have said is that Return on Capital regionally is a focus. You even defined this a couple of years ago and we have had some momentum but it seems to me that the asset that stands out is Spain. I obviously refer to reports this morning about potential MásMóvil deals. We have also had reports of Italy and the UK and everything quite frankly recently. Is it fair to say that Spain is the standout asset for you from a Return on Capital perspective?

Then also on the whole pragmatism debate, would you be willing in any of these circumstances to exit in entirety? Are there any sacred cows in those core European markets where if you got the right offer you would be willing to sell 100%?I should probably leave it there given everyone else in the queue. Thanks.

Nick Read: Thank you David. A very important question and maybe if I could sort of frame up. I think it was one or two years ago, I cannot remember the exact presentation, we laid out our portfolio criteria, our framework of how we think about it and I just want to reinforce because it is applicable to every single country that we operate in. The criteria had three elements to it. The first element was we want to have regional scale but we have to have local scale. That is important to achieve both. The second thing was, do we see the fact that we have a credible and actionable plan by management to ensure that return on capital is over WACC in the medium-term. Margherita and I invest a lot of time, especially around the February period, going through those reviews to understand on a multi-year basis what are the levers you are pulling to produce that outcome. These have to be in our control, things we can do on our business, not a whim and a prayer or we hope that something happens. The things that are in our control to deliver that outcome. Then the third thing that we say is, are we the best owner of this asset? We want to make sure that our Group derives value for that asset being part of the Group and that we are delivering value to that asset.