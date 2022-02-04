Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/result_document/q3 fy22/Vodafone Q3 FY22 Trading Updat…

By reading these transcripts you agree to be bound by the following conditions. You may not disseminate any of these transcripts, in whole or in part, without the prior consent of Vodafone.
Vodafone Q3 FY22 Trading Update Live Q&A
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
Vodafone Q3 FY22 Trading Update
Nick Read
Chief Executive, Vodafone
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our Q3 trading update. Margherita and I will be very pleased to take your questions but what I thought I would do is a very, very short key highlights of the results that we have announced today.
Key Highlights
Financial performance
First we delivered a good financial performance, maintaining our strong top line momentum, growing service revenue at 2.7% and continuing to grow across all of our customer segments. In Europe we grew at half a per cent with Germany producing a consistent performance at 1%. Trends across the rest of Europe were pretty consistent. I think what I point out is that this was a particularly good performance given this time last year was a stronger trading performance so a tougher comparative when you take a two-year perspective. In Africa trends in South Africa re-accelerated mainly due to Business performance and also the reintroduction of some government grants. In Business we saw double digit performance growth in IoT and Cloud & Security.
Commercial performance
Commercially our European mobile business was good, adding 333,000 net new contract customers in the quarter which is back at pre-Covid levels. However, our performance in fixed line and in particularly Germany has fallen below our expectations. This is a key area of focus for us and we have a series of initiatives underway to improve that performance. So overall I would say that our results are in line with our expectations and we are well on track to deliver the upper end of our financial guidance for FY22 which we reiterate today.
Strategic performance
Now while this is a Q3 trading update, given the recent speculation surrounding our strategic activity I feel it is important to put our plans into context. Now over the past three years we have been moving at pace around two central themes. First of all, simplifying and focusing Vodafone on converged connectivity markets in Europe and Africa through a series of disposals, acquisitions and combinations. Secondly, to drive more value from our assets and this included establishing network sharing agreements in each of our European markets, then aggregating the towers together for Vantage Towers, and then the successful €12 billion IPO of Vantage Towers last year.
Now to achieve this we have been pragmatic and open-minded in our approach to these transactions to improve shareholder returns and we intend to continue to operate in that way moving forward. We have had a clear long-term strategy to drive sustainable growth and we are determined to improve shareholder returns and we outlined three operational priorities and three portfolio priorities. So let me just touch on them.
In terms of the operating priorities we said that we are focused on improving the commercial performance in Germany and clearly in broadband, which is our major focus. In Spain you
Vodafone Q3 FY22 Trading Update Live Q&A
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
saw the announcement of our restructuring in quarter three and we moved to a fully franchised model within our retail estate and have had a series of initiatives with the government to improve the economics for the sector. In EU recovery funds we are very much focused on positioning ourselves as Vodafone Business, which is about 30% of the Group, to capture those opportunities.
Turning to the strategic portfolio priorities, we have made very good progress in terms of Egypt moving into Vodacom. It got unanimous approval by the minority shareholders and we are on track to conclude that by March. In terms of the other two activities they are primarily what we are doing in terms of further activities around Vantage Towers and moving to a potential industrial merger, continuing to advance those conversations. As we are the second one, which is in-market consolidation. Now clearly there is not much we can say about those in-market consolidation activities but I just want you to know that we are very proactive, we are very pragmatic and we are getting good engagement from our counterparties to advance this moving forward. Our goal is just to ensure that we have a set of strong assets in healthy markets delivering strong returns for our shareholders.
On that I will open to Q&A.
Q&A
David Wright (Bank of America Merrill Lynch): Nick, I just want to try and extend a little on those final comments and I appreciate that there is a lot you cannot surely say but just regarding pragmatism I think one thing you have said is that Return on Capital regionally is a focus. You even defined this a couple of years ago and we have had some momentum but it seems to me that the asset that stands out is Spain. I obviously refer to reports this morning about potential MásMóvil deals. We have also had reports of Italy and the UK and everything quite frankly recently. Is it fair to say that Spain is the standout asset for you from a Return on Capital perspective?
Then also on the whole pragmatism debate, would you be willing in any of these circumstances to exit in entirety? Are there any sacred cows in those core European markets where if you got the right offer you would be willing to sell 100%?I should probably leave it there given everyone else in the queue. Thanks.
Nick Read: Thank you David. A very important question and maybe if I could sort of frame up. I think it was one or two years ago, I cannot remember the exact presentation, we laid out our portfolio criteria, our framework of how we think about it and I just want to reinforce because it is applicable to every single country that we operate in. The criteria had three elements to it. The first element was we want to have regional scale but we have to have local scale. That is important to achieve both. The second thing was, do we see the fact that we have a credible and actionable plan by management to ensure that return on capital is over WACC in the medium-term. Margherita and I invest a lot of time, especially around the February period, going through those reviews to understand on a multi-year basis what are the levers you are pulling to produce that outcome. These have to be in our control, things we can do on our business, not a whim and a prayer or we hope that something happens. The things that are in our control to deliver that outcome. Then the third thing that we say is, are we the best owner of this asset? We want to make sure that our Group derives value for that asset being part of the Group and that we are delivering value to that asset.
Vodafone Q3 FY22 Trading Update Live Q&A
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
So we go through that criteria and there could be circumstances where a particular market does not meet that criteria. In those situations what we said is we will be very proactive. We will be very pragmatic at finding other alternative solutions. And so specifically to your point, other solutions can be JVs. It can be us moving into a majority controlling position on an aggregation. It could be us moving into a minority controlling position on an aggregation or it could be a disposal. We do not close down options. We evaluate everything with a lens of what is in the best interests of our shareholders.
David Wright: Okay, thanks very much Nick. Thanks Margherita.
Georgios Ierodiaconou (Citigroup): Good morning and thank you for taking my question. As you mentioned Nick, very strong set of results but we are Telco analysts and we always look at the glass half empty. So I wanted to ask a bit about the German broadband performance this quarter. If you do not mind, you mentioned some initiatives, would you update us on how you plan to address it? We have seen some announcements on personnel changes. Could you perhaps give us a bit of an indication whether the third quarter is a low point and the recovery will come already from the upcoming quarter? If possible can you also comment on whether this could also impact the service revenue performance in the coming quarters? Thank you.
Nick Read: Georgios let me do a tag team with Margherita so she can handle maybe the latter part of your question. Maybe I would start with the first part. What I would say is I called out the fact that improving German operation and commercial performance was one of our top-three priorities. If I look at our financial performance in Germany I think it is a good performance. You saw the half-year on EBITDA, etc and consistency of service revenue and we have seen some improvement in mobile which is good. But, the performance in broadband without doubt is below my/our expectation. So why is that and what are the actions we are taking?
I would say first of all Covid remains a factor in our performance in Germany and it is a factor in two respects. Still with obviously restrictions over the quarter that we had, retail is still nowhere near pre-Covid levels. I think it is still running at around 50% of the level that it was pre-Covid. So that is a really critical channel for us because we are the challenger in the market, taking share and therefore we need that retail performance to be in place. The second aspect of Covid is just the sheer volume increase on our networks. It has been unprecedented in terms of that volume, especially on the uplink. So we have been doing a series of upgrades to our network and they will continue. By summer we will have uplifted the capacity of the whole network by 60% versus pre-Covid levels and we will have doubled the capacity on the uplink in the major centres where we see the highest activity. We are investing hard. This takes time to roll through but we are very much focused on bringing that capacity up.
I would say then we had the new Telecoms law that went into place and it had I would say two factors for us. The first factor was that essentially it was a big, heavy lift for us in terms of IT changes and in terms of customer journey changes. Frankly, our German team put a very conservative process in place that was very cumbersome. What it did was delayed the transactions with the customer in somewhat of a painful way. Therefore what we have said is, 'Hold on a minute. We need to stand back. 'Our competitors did a simpler execution, less conservative than us let's say and I think we need to move to that execution. So what we are
5
