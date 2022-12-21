Advanced search
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-21 am EST
84.50 GBX   +0.84%
Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/result_document/simplified vodafone group holding stru…

12/21/2022 | 01:27pm EST
Vodafone Group Plc [VOD.L]

Holding Companies

[VTWRn.DE](9)

85.8%(4) before Joint Venture transaction

Germany (5)

Spain(6)

Turkey

[VOD.JO]

65.1%(1)

TPG Telecom

[TPG.AX] Australia

25.1%(1)

Ireland

Portugal

Czech

Republic

Hungary

Cornerstone ('CTIL')

UK

50%(3)

Germany

Spain

Romania

Greece

INWIT

[INW.MI]

Italy

33.2%(3)

UK

Italy

Romania

Czech

Republic

Hungary

heads

of terms for sale agreed

Portugal(7)

Ireland

Greece

99.9%(1)

Albania

99.9%(8)

Vodafone Ziggo

Netherlands

50%(1)

Ghana

70%(1)

South

Africa

Egypt

55%(2)

Mozambique

85%(2)

Safaricom [SCOM.NR]

Kenya 5%(1) and 35%(2)

Tanzania

[VODA.DAR]

75%(2)

Holding

Companies

Lesotho

80%(2)

DRC

51%(2)

Vodafone Idea [IDEA.NSE]

India 47.6%(1)

Indus Towers

[INUS.NS]

India

21.0%(1)

Europe

Africa and Turkey

Simplified Vodafone Group holding structure as of 13 December 2022

For a comprehensive break-down please refer to Vodafone tax report here.

Vodafone | Vodacom

Vantage Towers

Non-consolidated

Associate /Joint

consolidated OpCo

consolidated OpCo

arrangement

If not otherwise stated subsidiaries are 100% owned by their ultimate parents. Where percentages are shown, these reflect the ownership stakes held by the following parent entities:

(1) Vodafone Group, (2) Vodacom Group, (3) Vantage Towers.

  1. 81.7% of Vantage Towers owned by Vodafone Germany, and 4.1% directly owned by Vodafone Group in relation to the takeover offer for Vantage,
  1. Germany includes 93.8% Kabel Deutschland and 100% Unity Media,
  2. Spain includes 100% ONO,
  3. Portugal to include 100% Nowo after completion of transaction (subject to approvals),
  4. 50% of Albania is held via Greece,
  5. Non German TowerCos are held via a holding company.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 18:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 45 453 M 48 303 M 48 303 M
Net income 2023 2 454 M 2 608 M 2 608 M
Net Debt 2023 41 951 M 44 582 M 44 582 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 9,41%
Capitalization 26 152 M 27 791 M 27 791 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 0,96 €
Average target price 1,43 €
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
Managers and Directors
Margherita della Valle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Crispin H. L. Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-25.35%27 791
T-MOBILE US21.00%174 605
AT&T INC.-2.73%128 770
KDDI CORPORATION18.65%66 398
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.5.37%63 735
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-17.93%58 048