Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/result_document/simplified vodafone group holding stru…
Vodafone Group Plc [VOD.L]
Holding Companies
[VTWRn.DE]
(9)
85.8%
(4) before Joint Venture transaction
TPG Telecom
[TPG.AX]
Australia
25.1%
(1)
Ireland
Portugal
Czech
Republic
Hungary
Cornerstone ('CTIL')
UK
50%
(3)
Germany
Spain
Romania
Greece
INWIT
[INW.MI]
Italy
33.2%
(3)
UK
Italy
Romania
Czech
Republic
Hungary
heads
of terms for sale agreed
Portugal
(7)
Ireland
Greece
99.9%
(1)
Albania
99.9%
(8)
Vodafone Ziggo
Netherlands
50%
(1)
South
Africa
Egypt
55%
(2)
Mozambique
85%
(2)
Safaricom [SCOM.NR]
Kenya
5% (1) and 35% (2)
Tanzania
[VODA.DAR]
75%
(2)
Holding
Companies
Lesotho
80%
(2)
DRC
51%
(2)
Vodafone Idea [IDEA.NSE]
India
47.6% (1)
Indus Towers
[INUS.NS]
India
21.0%
(1)
Simplified Vodafone Group holding structure as of 13 December 2022
For a comprehensive break-down please refer to Vodafone tax report
here.
Vodafone |
Vodacom
Vantage Towers
Non-consolidated
Associate /Joint
consolidated OpCo
consolidated OpCo
arrangement
If not otherwise stated subsidiaries are 100% owned by their ultimate parents. Where percentages are shown, these reflect the ownership stakes held by the following parent entities:
(1) Vodafone Group, (2) Vodacom Group, (3) Vantage Towers.
81.7% of Vantage Towers owned by Vodafone Germany, and 4.1% directly owned by Vodafone Group in relation to the takeover offer for Vantage,
Germany includes 93.8% Kabel Deutschland and 100% Unity Media,
Spain includes 100% ONO,
Portugal to include 100% Nowo after completion of transaction (subject to approvals),
50% of Albania is held via Greece,
Non German TowerCos are held via a holding company.
Disclaimer
Vodafone Group plc published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 18:22:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
