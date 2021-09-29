Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/vodafone/investor events/digital services/vodafone dig…

Digital services & experiences
Investor briefing
September 2021
Leading digital services & outstanding experiences
Welcome & introduction
11
Deep & trusted customer relationships
22
Leading digital consumer services
3
The leading FinTech in Africa
4
The global IoT connectivity leader
Appendices
Case study videos ⫶ investors.vodafone.com/digital-services
p3
Alex Froment-Curtil
p8
Chief Commercial Officer
p24
Shameel Joosub
p39
Vodacom CEO
Vinod Kumar & Erik Brenneis
p56
Vodafone Business Team
p72
Digital services & experiences investor briefing
2
September 2021
Our vision The new generation connectivity & digital services provider
⫶
for a better future
Our Purpose
Inclusion for All
We connect Planet
Digital Society
Ensuring everyone has access to the benefits of
Reducing our environmental impact and helping
Connecting people and things and digitalising
a digital society
society decarbonise
critical sectors
Our Vision
The new generation connectivity & digital services provider, growing in Europe and Africa
Today's
Deep &
focus
trusted
customer
relationships
Our Strategy
Enabled
through
Group scale
& expertise
The Spirit of
Earn customer
Vodafone
loyalty
Best connectivity
Leading
24
hr
Outstanding
products &
innovation in
digital
services
digital services
experiences
Simplified &
Social Contract
Leading gigabit
most efficient
shaping the
networks
operator
digital society
Create the
Experiment &
Get it done,
future
learn fast
together
3
1 ⫶ Deep & trusted customer relationships
We have made significant progress over the last 3 years
Evolving consumer needs present opportunities to go further
Launched converged customer offer in all European markets
Launched Unlimited driving ARPU uplift
Launched 'value' brands in 6 major markets
'Digital First' customer experience in all markets
#1 or #2 NPS in
13 of 16 markets1
European mobile contract churn (LTM)
Group Digital NPS
16.1%
31
15.5%
28
15.0%
25
14.6%
Purpose
A brand people can emotionally connect with
Simplicity
Digital
Home
More digital time in the home for work, education & play
1 Purpose-led brand
2 Multi-product connectivity
Digital First 3 consumer platforms
13.7%
17
Value
Complementary
13
4
digital
Overall value-for-money,
H1
H2
Q1
services
not just price
FY1 9
FY2 0
FY2 1
FY1 8
FY2 2
1Net Promoter Score as at 31 March 2021 in 16 markets with active measurement
2 ⫶ Leading digital consumer services
Consumer
M-Pesa
merchant
Device
Financial
insurance
OTT premium
TV
content
Marketplace
IoT
Charge to
Payments
Bill
Mobile
Loyalty
Super WiFi
platform
Converged
Partner
OneNumber
Fixed
Our digital services focus
Vodafone
TV
High return emerging opportunities
Low latency
Business
Emerging growth area
applications
connectivity
Cloud
Analytics
Connectivity growth area
Video
UC application
Current expansion into high return
calling
integration
products & services that leverage &
Workforce
support core connectivity scale
protection
Mobile edge
Managed
lifecycle
computing
management
hosting
Network
End-to-end IoT
SaaS
security
solutions
Virtual
Core
Industry vertical
IoT solutions
operations
centre
Mobile
Security SaaS
Grow revenue &
SD-WAN
Improve returns
Multi-cloud
Converged
Digital
Unified
collaboration
tools
private
Communications
Home
Lifecycle
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Vodafone Group plc published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.