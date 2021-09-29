Log in
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vodafone : sites/vodafone ir/files/vodafone/investor events/digital services/vodafone dig…

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Digital services & experiences

Investor briefing

September 2021

Leading digital services & outstanding experiences

Welcome & introduction

11

Deep & trusted customer relationships

22

Leading digital consumer services

3

The leading FinTech in Africa

4

The global IoT connectivity leader

Appendices

Case study videos investors.vodafone.com/digital-services

p3

Alex Froment-Curtil

p8

Chief Commercial Officer

p24

Shameel Joosub

p39

Vodacom CEO

Vinod Kumar & Erik Brenneis

p56

Vodafone Business Team

p72

Digital services & experiences investor briefing

2

September 2021

Our vision The new generation connectivity & digital services provider

for a better future

Our Purpose

Inclusion for All

We connect Planet

Digital Society

Ensuring everyone has access to the benefits of

Reducing our environmental impact and helping

Connecting people and things and digitalising

a digital society

society decarbonise

critical sectors

Our Vision

The new generation connectivity & digital services provider, growing in Europe and Africa

Today's

Deep &

focus

trusted

customer

relationships

Our Strategy

Enabled

through

Group scale

& expertise

The Spirit of

Earn customer

Vodafone

loyalty

Best connectivity

Leading

24

hr

Outstanding

products &

innovation in

digital

services

digital services

experiences

Simplified &

Social Contract

Leading gigabit

most efficient

shaping the

networks

operator

digital society

Create the

Experiment &

Get it done,

future

learn fast

together

Digital services & experiences investor briefing

3

September 2021

1 Deep & trusted customer relationships

We have made significant progress over the last 3 years

Evolving consumer needs present opportunities to go further

Launched converged customer offer in all European markets

Launched Unlimited driving ARPU uplift

Launched 'value' brands in 6 major markets

'Digital First' customer experience in all markets

#1 or #2 NPS in

13 of 16 markets1

European mobile contract churn (LTM)

Group Digital NPS

16.1%

31

15.5%

28

15.0%

25

14.6%

Purpose

A brand people can emotionally connect with

Simplicity

  1. simple & easy-to-use converged experience

Digital

  1. digital first end-to-end service

Home

More digital time in the home for work, education & play

1 Purpose-led brand

2 Multi-product connectivity

Digital First 3 consumer platforms

13.7%

13.7%

17

Value

Complementary

13

4

digital

Overall value-for-money,

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

services

not just price

FY1 9

FY1 9

FY2 0

FY2 0

FY2 1

FY2 1

FY1 8

FY1 9

FY2 0

FY2 1

FY2 2

Digital services & experiences investor briefing

1Net Promoter Score as at 31 March 2021 in 16 markets with active measurement

4

September 2021

2 Leading digital consumer services

Consumer

M-Pesa

customer

services

merchant

focus

Device

Financial

services

insurance

OTT premium

TV

content

Consumer

Marketplace

IoT

Charge to

Payments

Bill

Mobile

Loyalty

Super WiFi

platform

Converged

Partner

OneNumber

content

Fixed

Our digital services focus

Vodafone

TV

High return emerging opportunities

Low latency

Business

Emerging growth area

applications

customer

connectivity

Cloud

focus

Analytics

Connectivity growth area

Video

UC application

Current expansion into high return

calling

integration

products & services that leverage &

Workforce

support core connectivity scale

protection

Mobile edge

Device

Managed

lifecycle

computing

management

hosting

Managed

Network

End-to-end IoT

SaaS

security

solutions

Virtual

Core

Industry vertical

security

IoT solutions

operations

connectivity

centre

Mobile

Security SaaS

Grow revenue &

Managed

SD-WAN

Improve returns

IoT

security

connectivity

Multi-cloud

solutions

Converged

Digital

Unified

SaaS

collaboration

Mobile

tools

private

Communications

networks

Fixed

Home

Consumer

Device

Loyalty

IoT

Lifecycle

Digital services & experiences investor briefing

5

September 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
