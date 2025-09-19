Vodafone Romania and Digi Romania have signed binding agreements with Hellenic Telecommunications Organization to acquire certain separate parts of OTE's subsidiary, Telekom Romania Mobile Communications (TKRM).



Vodafone will acquire TKRM and its customer base for €30m (before standard closing adjustments), while Digi has agreed to acquire its prepaid customer business.



Both companies will also obtain additional frequencies and towers as part of the transaction.



Vodafone management said that this transaction supports its strategy of strengthening its position in growth markets, enabling it to invest in high-quality networks that its customers can rely on.



The transaction is expected to be completed in early October 2025.