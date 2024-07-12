Zegona Communications PLC - London-based investor in Europe's telecommunications, media and technology sectors - Announces refinancing for its EUR5 billion acquisition of Vodafone Spain, completed back at the end of May. The refinancing will include EUR1.30 billion in 6.75% senior secured notes due 2029, USD900 million in 8.625% senior secured notes due 2029, a EUR920 million 5-year term loan facility B, and a USD400 million 5-year term loan facility B. The proceeds will be used to repay the outstanding amount under the financing drawn in connection with the acquisition of Vodafone Spain from Vodafone Group PLC.

Zegona Chief Executive Officer Eamonn O'Hare says: "With Zegona's long-term financing now secured, we have a capital structure that is fit-for-purpose and we can now focus on the continued execution of our strategic plans to improve Vodafone Spain, driving growth and creating value for all stakeholders."

Current stock price: 264.00 pence per share, down 0.8% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: up from 42.00p

