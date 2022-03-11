Nokia set to replace Huawei gear in parts of Vodafone Idea's India network - sources

STOCKHOLM/MUMBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Nokia is
in talks to replace Huawei 4G radio equipment from
parts of Vodafone Idea's telecom network in India, in
one of the largest swap deals for the Finnish company, three
sources familiar with the matter said.
The deal will see Nokia deploying 12,000 5G-ready radio
sites and 4,000 small cells in Vodafone Idea's network in
India's capital Delhi, the sources said.
Telecom operators in India have been reducing their
dependence on Huawei after certain security concerns and
Vodafone Idea's move is a blow to Huawei's prospects in the
country, telecom experts said, adding more operators may choose
to replace the Chinese company as supplier.
Huawei said the company doesn't comment on specific
projects. Nokia declined to comment, while Vodafone Idea did not
respond to requests for comment.
Several countries, including the United States, Britain and
Sweden have blocked operators from using equipment made by
Huawei over security concerns. Huawei denies it is a security
risk.
"Unfortunately, there is no choice but to move out of Huawei
because of the security concerns and government pressure," said
Vivekanand Subbaraman, a telecom analyst at India's Ambit
Capital.
"Those concerns are not something you can wish away."
Vodafone Idea in January agreed to convert dues owed to the
government for use of airwaves into equity, giving the Indian
state a 35.8% stake in the company.
Vodafone Group holds 28.5% and Aditya Birla Group
17.8%.
Though India has not banned Huawei, the country has not
named Chinese companies, including Huawei, among the list of
approved suppliers for carrying out 5G trials. India is expected
to auction 5G spectrum later this year.
In a swap deal, an operator changes an existing vendor and
Nokia had earlier replaced Huawei gear in operators including
BT, Orange Belgium, Proximus in Britain, Belgium and Luxembourg
respectively.
Huawei supplies telecom equipment to both Vodafone Idea and
Bharti Airtel and the former is one of its largest
customers in India. Bharti Airtel also counts Ericsson
among its suppliers.
"(The) India market is very complex with many challenges and
we are closely monitoring the developments in this market,"
Huawei said.
Huawei has a 29% share of the global telecom equipment
market, followed by Nokia and Ericsson at 15% each, according to
research firm Dell'Oro.
Nokia's gear will allow Vodafone Idea to manage 2G, 3G, 4G
and 5G networks from the same platform and deployment could
start from next month, according to the sources.
