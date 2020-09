By Kosaku Narioka



Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s board has no proposal of potential investment by Verizon Communications Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. that is being considered, the Indian telecom company said late Thursday.

Vodafone Idea made the statement following a local media report that Amazon and Verizon are set to discuss buying a multibillion stake in the company.

