Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Idea Limited    IDEA   INE669E01016

VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED

(IDEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vodafone Idea : Debt-laden Vodafone Idea to raise up to $3.4 billion in fresh funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 10:54am EDT
A hotel employee clears a table after Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular news conference in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Friday it would raise up to 250 billion Indian rupees ($3.41 billion) in fresh capital as the Indian telecom operator tries to pay off the hefty dues it owes to the government.

The loss-making carrier has been ordered by the country's top court to pay roughly 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.81 billion) in dues to the government over a ten-year period and it has so far paid 78.54 billion rupees.

Vodafone said it would raise up to 150 billion rupees through debentures and an equal amount by issuing shares and warrants, but together will not exceed 250 billion rupees.

The plan to raise fresh capital also comes as the third largest telecom operator in India grapples with an erosion in subscriber base due to a price war triggered by Reliance Industries' telecoms venture Jio Infocomm.

Vodafone lost 4.7 million subscribers in May alone, data from the country's telecom regulator showed, while its gross debt stood at 1.19 trillion Indian rupees as of June end.

The joint venture between Britain's Vodafone Plc and India's Idea Cellular had last month reported its eight straight quarterly loss and unveiled a plan to reduce costs by 40 billion rupees a year over 18 months.

The fund-raise plan will be considered at the annual general meeting of shareholders later this month, the company said.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -2.14% 105.36 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED -3.98% 12.05 Delayed Quote.104.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED
10:54aVODAFONE IDEA : Debt-laden Vodafone Idea to raise up to $3.4 billion in fresh fu..
RE
09/03Vodafone Idea Board Has No Investment Proposal From Verizon, Amazon
DJ
09/03India's Vodafone Idea says board has no proposal from Amazon, Verizon
RE
09/03Sensex, Nifty end slightly lower as financials, Reliance weigh
RE
09/01Telcos get 10 years to pay India dues, pain not over for Vodafone
RE
09/01Telcos get 10 years to pay India dues, pain not over for Vodafone
RE
09/01Nifty, Sensex end higher on Airtel boost, rebound in factory data
RE
09/01Vodafone Agrees to Proceed With Indian Tower Merger
DJ
09/01Vodafone Group Plc MERGER UPDATE - BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS
DJ
09/01India's top court gives telecom firms 10 years to pay dues to government
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 451 B 6 169 M 6 169 M
Net income 2020 -608 665 M -8 323 M -8 323 M
Net Debt 2020 1 154 B 15 782 M 15 782 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 361 B 4 910 M 4 932 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 17 621
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Idea Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,97 INR
Last Close Price 12,05 INR
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target -42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ravinder Takkar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Ambrish Pandey Jain Chief Operating Officer
Akshaya Moondra Chief Financial Officer
Vishant Vora Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED104.07%4 910
SOFTBANK CORP.-5.31%61 847
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED18.07%39 954
CELLNEX TELECOM37.97%30 459
SAFARICOM PLC-4.60%11 110
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-7.99%9 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group