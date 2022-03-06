Vodafone Idea : Newspaper Advertisements

|
5th March 2022
|
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
BSE Limited
|
"Exchange Plaza",
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Bandra - Kurla Complex,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra (E),
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Sub: Newspaper Advertisement regarding Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 26th March 2022
Ref: "Vodafone Idea Limited" (IDEA/532822)
Further to our letter dated 4th March 2022, we are enclosing herewith copies of the newspaper advertisement published today with respect to completion of dispatch of notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, in the following newspaper:
|
Newspaper(s)
|
Language
|
Edition
|
Date of Publication
|
|
|
|
|
Business Standard
|
English
|
All India
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sandesh
|
Gujarati
|
Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
|
5th March 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Western Times
|
Gujarati
|
Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
|
|
|
|
|
We request you to kindly take the above in your records.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Vodafone Idea Limited
Pankaj Kapdeo
Company Secretary
Encl: As above
Disclaimer
Idea Cellular Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 16:28:00 UTC.