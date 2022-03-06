Log in
VODAFONE IDEA : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
03/04VODAFONE IDEA : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
03/04VODAFONE IDEA : Resignation
PU
Vodafone Idea : Newspaper Advertisements

03/06/2022 | 11:29am EST
5th March 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza",

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement regarding Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 26th March 2022

Ref: "Vodafone Idea Limited" (IDEA/532822)

Further to our letter dated 4th March 2022, we are enclosing herewith copies of the newspaper advertisement published today with respect to completion of dispatch of notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, in the following newspaper:

Newspaper(s)

Language

Edition

Date of Publication

Business Standard

English

All India

Sandesh

Gujarati

Gandhinagar (Gujarat)

5th March 2022

Western Times

Gujarati

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

We request you to kindly take the above in your records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Vodafone Idea Limited

Pankaj Kapdeo

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Disclaimer

Idea Cellular Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 16:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
