Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Idea Limited    IDEA   INE669E01016

VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED

(IDEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vodafone Idea : Indian shares rise after Fed commits to lower interest rate; HDFC Bank top boost

03/18/2021 | 12:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares clocked broad-based gains on Thursday, as global sentiment improved after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate near zero.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.95% at 14,861.65 by 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.87% to 50,236.51, ahead of the weekly expiry of derivative contracts.

Both indexes had ended over 1% lower on Wednesday.

All 14 major sectoral indexes were higher in early trading, with HDFC Bank and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd being the top two boosts to the Nifty 50.

Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 2.54% after data showed that the telecom operator added customers to its network for the first time in 15 months in January.

Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank's decision to keep interest rates near zero sent Asian shares higher with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding nearly 1%. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SENSEX 30 -1.12% 49801.62 Real-time Quote.5.47%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 3.05% 10.2 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
All news about VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED
12:06aVODAFONE IDEA  : Indian shares rise after Fed commits to lower interest rate; HD..
RE
03/16MARKET CHATTER : Vodafone Idea in Talks with Lenders to Refinance Debt
MT
03/11MARKET CHATTER : India Mulls Blocking Huawei Over Security Threats
MT
03/11India likely to block China's Huawei over security fears - officials
RE
03/03VODAFONE IDEA  : Acquires More Spectrum in Five Telecom Circles in India
MT
03/02Reliance Jio splashes out $8 billion in Indian airwaves auction
RE
03/02REFILE-UPDATE 2-Reliance Jio splashes out $8 bln in Indian airwaves auction
RE
02/15MARKET CHATTER : Vodafone Idea's Regulatory Executive Vice President Departs
MT
02/15VODAFONE IDEA  : Narrows Losses in Fiscal Q3
MT
02/03Bharti Airtel posts first quarterly profit in nearly two years
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 427 B 5 902 M 5 902 M
Net income 2021 -400 781 M -5 538 M -5 538 M
Net Debt 2021 1 523 B 21 038 M 21 038 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 283 B 3 899 M 3 911 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 11 486
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Idea Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,79 INR
Last Close Price 9,85 INR
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target -20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -89,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ravinder Takkar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Akshaya Moondra Chief Financial Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Jagbir Singh Chief Technology Officer
Ambrish Pandey Jain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED-4.69%3 980
SOFTBANK CORP.14.50%63 007
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.66%39 293
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-6.35%25 910
SAFARICOM PLC9.64%13 552
MTN GROUP LIMITED48.50%10 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ