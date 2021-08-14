Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vodafone Idea Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDEA   INE669E01016

VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED

(IDEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vodafone Idea : posts lowest quarterly revenue in more than two years

08/14/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
A hotel employee clears a table after Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular news conference in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on Saturday reported its lowest quarterly revenue in more than two years and a wider than expected loss, as it continued to lose subscribers to rivals due to intensifying competition.

The company, a joint venture between Vodafone Group and India's Idea Cellular, said in a statement its revenue had declined on account of a slowdown in economic activity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Revenue for the quarter through June fell to 91.52 billion rupees from 106.59 billion a year earlier. Its subscriber base slipped to 255.4 million from 279.8 million a year earlier.

The quarterly loss 73.19 billion compares with an average forecast of a 65.01 billion rupee loss, according to Refinitiv data.

The results come after the company's billionaire non-executive chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, stepped down last week, fuelling concerns that the Indian wireless carrier may not survive a hefty bill it owes to the government.

Vodafone Idea owes roughly 500 billion rupees ($6.7 billion) over the next 10 years for the use of the airwaves and in licence fees. The company has filed a review petition with India's Supreme Court after it refused to allowed any recalculation of those dues.

In its statement, the company said it "is currently in active discussion with potential investors" for fund raising.

The company's financials have been hit by a price war since 2016 when Reliance Industries launched its telecoms venture Jio Infocomm with free voice and cut-price data.

Vodafone Idea's stock has plummeted more than 40% so far this year.

Rival Bharti Airtel posted a 15% rise in first-quarter revenue last week, helped by higher data usage and subscriber additions.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 434 B 5 847 M 5 847 M
Net income 2021 -392 499 M -5 287 M -5 287 M
Net Debt 2021 1 552 B 20 904 M 20 904 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 B 2 439 M 2 439 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 11 486
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Idea Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,30 INR
Average target price 6,66 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravinder Takkar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Akshaya Moondra Chief Financial Officer
Himanshu Kapania Non-Executive Chairman
Jagbir Singh Chief Technology Officer
Ambrish Pandey Jain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED-40.85%2 439
SOFTBANK CORP.14.35%63 113
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED25.08%47 104
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.36.57%46 769
SAFARICOM PLC25.55%15 758
MTN GROUP LIMITED99.04%14 690