DOHA, Qatar, 23 July, 2023: Vodafone Qatar has officially launched Motorola's new Razr 40 Ultra device, and is now available in select stores and online.

The new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a modern, ultra-pocketable design and when closed is the thinnest flip-phone in the industry, featuring a combination of a glass frame with a matte finish or a vegan leather for the back cover.

The Razr 40 Ultra includes the powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform which fuels all the unique features of the device while enabling performance boosts, such as advanced AI, fast refresh rates, 5G connections, and a professional-quality camera. Motorola has also included a long-lasting battery that is larger than the previous generation and supports ultra-fast 30W TurboPower charging and wireless charging.

Featuring Flex View Technology, this will allow users to place the device on its own at multiple angles, offering new ways to interact, capture, and create. The device can also be used as a tripod to capture stunning images and videos with hands-free recording, benefiting from the high-quality camera, AI face tracking, and previews on the large external display.

The 3.6" pOLED external display, is the largest display of any flip-phone, offering high resolutions and has also been enhanced to allow users to easily respond to messages, view directions on map applications, and be constantly up-to-date with all incoming notifications, through unique features, including custom panels, customisation, games, as well as a dedicated Spotify panel.

Sharay Shams, General Manager, Motorola Middle East said: "The Motorola Razr has always been synonymous with innovation and style, and we are proud to introduce its latest embodiment in Qatar. Packed with a host of state-of-the-art features and a sleek foldable design, the new Razr represents the pinnacle of modern engineering, creating a seamless balance between design and functionality. The Motorola Razr disrupted the market as the world's first clamshell foldable smartphone, catering to consumers chasing a balanced smartphone experience at the intersection of style-driven self-expression and cutting-edge technology. The Razr 40 Ultra builds on Razr's iconic, minimalist design with new powerful features and an enhanced external display for a device that is fully capable when closed. Also, the Razr 40 Ultra delivers the largest external display of any flip phone without sacrificing design that is iconic, pocketable, and stylish as ever."

Orhan Uzal, Consumer Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, commented, "We are excited to launch the all new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra to our customers. Underpinned by our super-fast GigaNet network, we always aim to deliver the latest cutting-edge technology, so that we can continue to use innovation to unlock new opportunities both at home and work."

The new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be available in the Pantone® Colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, Infinite Black, and Glacier Blue, and is priced at QR 3999.

To know more about Vodafone's products, visit: www.vf.qa/eshop

-ENDS-

About Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. ("Vodafone Qatar") provides a comprehensive range of services including voice, messaging, data, fixed communications, IoT and ICT managed services in the State of Qatar, for both consumers and businesses alike. The Company commenced commercial operations in 2009 and has more than 2 million mobile customers as of 31 March 2023. Its state-of-the-art network infrastructure is expanding to cover key locations in the country with fibre connectivity and 5G, along with an extensive digital ecosystem, which will contribute to Qatar's continued growth and prosperity. Vodafone Qatar's vision is deeply rooted in its mission to connect today's ideas with the technologies of tomorrow by pioneering digital innovation and becoming people's first choice in telecom and digital services. Please visit www.vodafone.qa for more details.

For press enquiries, please contact:

Mediarelations.qatar@vodafone.com

Legal disclaimers

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. RAZR® is a registered trademark of Razor USA LLC; RAZR and RAZR-formatives are used with permission of Razor USA LLC. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC.ThinkShield is a trademark of Lenovo. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Google and Android are trademarks of Google, LLC. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

motorola razr 40 ultra/motorola razr+ and motorola razr 40/motorola razr are designed and manufactured by/for Motorola Mobility LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo.