    VFQS   QA000A0Q5NE9

VODAFONE QATAR P.Q.S.C.

(VFQS)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2023-02-15
1.740 QAR   +1.52%
Vodafone Qatar P Q S C : The 2022 Annual Report
Vodafone Qatar P Q S C : Signs mou with ariane real estate to develop unique digital solutions for the real estate industry
Transcript : Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
Vodafone Qatar P Q S C : The 2022 Annual Report

02/19/2023 | 04:00am EST
Annual Report 2022

In the Name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful

Vodafone Qatar

Annual Report 2022

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Amir of the State of Qatar

2

Vodafone Qatar

Annual Report 2022

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

The Father Amir

3

Vodafone Qatar

Annual Report 2022

Contents TABLE OF

CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

6

From Our Board of Directors

8

From Our Managing Director

10

From Our Chief Executive Officer

12

Who We Are

14

Vodafone Qatar's Historic Milestones

16

Numbers Achieved during the World Cup

18

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Qatar QSC published this content on 19 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2023 08:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 117 M 856 M 856 M
Net income 2023 475 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2023 872 M 239 M 239 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 4,60%
Capitalization 7 355 M 2 020 M 2 020 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,0%
Managers and Directors
Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani Chief Executive Officer
Masroor Anjum Chief Financial Officer
Abdulla bin Nasser Al-Misnad Chairman
Ramy Boctor Chief Technology Officer
Diego Camberos Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE QATAR P.Q.S.C.9.78%2 020
T-MOBILE US6.68%182 115
AT&T INC.5.59%138 605
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.52%65 165
KDDI CORPORATION0.23%64 219
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.13%62 724