Vodis Pharmaceuticals : Launches Gnomestar Craft Cannabis Brand and Announces Record Harvest

Vancouver, British Columbia - August 19, 2020- Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE:VP) (CNSX:VP.CN) (FSE:1JV1) (OTC:VDQSF) ('Vodis' or the 'Company'has launched its new craft cannabis brand: Gnomestar Craft Cannabis.

The brand builds on the Company's identity as a craft cannabis producer. 'The team is extremely proud and united around the new Gnomestar Craft Cannabis brand. We are confidant that the Gnomestar brand will be well-received by our customers', remarked the brand creator Derek Good, one of the Co-founders of Vodis.

The Company is also pleased to report the harvest and hand-trim of its second crop, which consists of:

- 13.4 kg of Comatose Kush

- 12.8 kg of Meat Breath

- 16.1 kg of Red Congolese

These go-to-market cultivars were selected based upon their uniqueness within the Canadian craft cannabis market.

Dr. Earl Oliver commented, 'The team and I are extremely proud of what we have achieved with this second crop. Our goal with this go-to-market crop was to deliver a high-quality, craft cannabis product. We know that we have succeeded.'

Our R&D continues to advance our dried flower with concentrates and extracts expected to follow in 2021. Our next crop, slated for release in mid-November, is being grown in soil and is the company's first foray into no-till living soil. The goal is to grow in a medium that maximizes the genetic potential of the plant.

The new social media handles for the Company and Gnomestar Craft Cannabis is: @gnomestarcraft

